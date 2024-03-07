  • Thu. Mar 7th, 2024

PUBLIC CONSULTATION LAUNCHED ON UNIVERSITY OF SUNDERLAND’S PLANNED EXTENSION TO ST PETER’S LIBRARY

ByPressoffice

Mar 7, 2024
The University of Sunderland has launched a public consultation on their plans to extend St Peter’s Library on the banks of the River Wear. The proposed approximately 1,450 sqm extension would allow for the improvement, expansion, and relocation of library resources.

Staff, students, and members of the public are welcome to provide their views on the proposals, which will be taken into consideration in preparing the final design, ahead of plans being submitted to Sunderland City Council for approval.

The design and plans for the project have been prepared by Space Architects and the planning application will be submitted by DDP in conjunction with Space Architects. They are part of the University’s remodelling and upgrade of the Prospect Building to provide a modern, student-centred learning space over the next 3-4 years.

The proposals include a two-storey extension to the South part of St Peter’s Library, alongside the remodelling and refurbishment of existing spaces. Overall, the proposals will deliver a much-improved study space for students and provide additional staff space to support collaborative working methods. To facilitate the development, planners have also proposed a Sustainable Urban Drainage basin.

Any comments, questions or other feedback on the proposals should be emailed to consultation@dppukltd.com or alternatively, posted to: DPP, Studio 012, St Thomas Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 4LE by 5pm on the 15th March 2024.

Full plans available here: https://dpp1.co.uk/st-peters-library/

