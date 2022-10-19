Plans for a new £10 million discount store in Sunderland will be outlined at a public consultation launched by North East planning and development consultancy, Lichfields.

The proposals by developers Fintry Estates and Hargreaves Land would see a 30,000 sq. ft. Home Bargains store with a 10,000 sq. ft. garden centre built on a 1.3ha site off Leechmere Road, with parking spaces for around 160 cars.

The move is being welcomed by local planning experts, who see it as a positive step in the regeneration of a former industrial site that has been vacant and overgrown for many years.

New retail investment would also contribute significantly to meeting demand from local people keen to have increased access to more budget brands and complementing the area’s existing range of retailers, which includes an Asda supermarket and petrol station.

Around 75 direct new Jobs (full time equivalent) could be created during the initial construction phase followed by up to 100 full and part-time roles when the store opens for business.

Working on behalf of Fintry/Hargreaves, Lichfields is seeking people’s views on the plans via a digital consultation, which will be live from Monday 17 October 2022 at the following address www.grangetownretail.com. A planning application is expected to follow in December and if approved, onsite construction work could start in 2023.

Associate Director at Lichfields Newcastle office Dan Gregg, who is overseeing the consultation, said the plans are expected to attract considerable local interest.

He said: “Leechmere Road will be a great location for Home Bargains, contributing to the continued regeneration of an important part of Sunderland and delivering a big boost to the local economy. We will be consulting with local people, interested parties and stakeholders to outline the many significant benefits the development will offer.”

Home Bargains, which has more than 575 stores nationwide, with further sites planned, has created over 2,000 jobs as its sales surged past £3bn during its latest financial year.

Graham Wilson Director at Fintry, added: “We are delighted to unveil our plans for the new store, which will provide even more much-needed shopping choice for local residents. We hope as many people as possible take part in the public consultation and look forward to sharing and discussing our plans further with everyone.”

A spokesperson from TJ Morris Limited (t/a Home Bargains) further commented, “This will be our third store in Sunderland and we welcome the opportunity to deliver this investment that will create up to 100 new jobs.”