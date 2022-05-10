A school in Jarrow has received a highly acclaimed accreditation for its early years education provision.

St Bede’s Catholic Primary School, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, has been awarded an Early Years Quality Mark for supporting the development of young children in their communication, language and mathematical skills.

To achieve the standard, the school had to complete an audit, undergo a rigorous interview assessment process and submit a portfolio of work to evidence how the early years teaching team meets the 10 elements of the Quality Mark criteria. The school is the first primary school to be awarded the accreditation within Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.

Moya Rooney, headteacher at St Bede’s, said: “Our highly trained and dedicated early years teachers work incredibly hard to ensure all children make the progress they need to by the end of reception.

“When starting nursery or reception, we have a significant number of children with skills and knowledge well below those expected for their age, especially in speech and language, writing and number.

“Through a range of small group interventions, to boost language and auditory skills, phonics and mathematical understanding, our early years practitioners have enabled pupils to make good progress in language, communication, number and reading by the end of the reception year.

“Well done to our early years team they work so hard and are committed to delivering quality education to each of our children – they thoroughly deserve this accreditation.”

The report praised staff for providing a well-organised and stimulating learning environment, with impactful teaching, to ensure children make good progress by the time they leave reception.

St Bede’s early years team consists of early years lead Kayleigh McLaren, reception class teacher Emma Buck, nursery teacher Anne-Marie McQuillin and teaching assistants Rachel Wood and Lynda Brunnock who are supported by headteacher Moya Rooney and deputy headteacher Mark Hurst.