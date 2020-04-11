Raid innovation has seen numerous changes, upgrades, and improvements as of late. There are some intriguing reasonable upgrades with regards to the RAID field from the time they were presented. There are various levels of RAID whereby drives are locked together. They are named with respective levels; these levels are denoted by numbers.

RAID was introduced as an aid to the world of information, fighting for more and more space. When the disks were less spacious and more expensive, RAID technology was an incredible measure to meet the needs of fast operation and fault tolerance.

RAID Types

A RAID system supports different types of configurations, the most typical or most used are 0, 1, 4, 5 and linear. The characteristics of these RAIDs are as follows:

RAID Level 0

It is also called striping. It means that the data that is written to the disk drive is divided into groups and the data is written to the disks that make up the entire set, allowing for high I / O performance. The storage capacity is the same as that occupied by an entire hard disk, so there is no redundancy at this level and the failure of any of the disks would cause the data from that medium to be inaccessible and require data recovery from the RAID.

RAID Level 1

RAID 1, or “mirrors”, has been the most widely used RAID technique. Level 1 does have redundancy so it is possible to recover data when any of the RAID system disks fail. Writes identical data to each of the disks that belong to the set, keeping one copy on each disk. This technique is widely used due to its simplicity and the high level of data transfer when reading it, but they normally act independently and give high levels of input / output data transfer. Level 1 offers high data reliability and improves the performance of reading applications. The storage capacity of RAID 1 is equal to the capacity of the replicas of the hard drives in the RAID hardware.

RAID Level 4

It uses what is called parity on a hard drive to protect data. The RAID hardware tier 4 storage capacity equals the capacity of the disks in the pool minus the capacity of each disk.

RAID Level 5

It is the most typical and most used type of RAID. Distributes the parity bands across the disks in the array, level 5 eliminates bottlenecks that are generated at RAID 4 levels. The only bottleneck would be the process for calculating parity bands. Level 5 RAID is typically used for write caching, thereby reducing continued access to media on the array. The storage capacity of the RAID level 5 is equal to the capacity of the disks in the set minus the capacity of each disk in the set. The need for data recovery from a RAID 5 system is the most frequent.

Linear RAID

The linear level of RAID consists of a simple group of hard drives of equal or different capacities to create a larger virtual disk drive. The data groups are located on the disks in the set in a sequence so that they go to the next one when the previous one has been filled. This does not give any performance since I / O operations are not broken between each disk in the set. The linear level of RAID does not give redundancy so its reliability is very low; if one of the disks fails, the disk set cannot be used. Capacity is the total capacity of all disks in the set. When there is a failure, an intervention must be carried out to recover data from the RAID system.