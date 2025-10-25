Raise Your Hand to Help with a Pint from Shearer

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has teamed up with North East craft brewery Anarchy Brew Co. to launch Shearer’s Foundation Brew, a refreshing pale ale that not only tastes good, it does good.

From every pint and can sold Anarchy Brew Co. will make a donation to the Alan Shearer Foundation, helping to support the Alan Shearer Centre in Newcastle, a specialist facility offering free sensory, leisure and therapy spaces for disabled people and their families across the North East.

‘Raise Your Hand to Help’, the Foundation’s signature call to action, inspired by Shearer’s iconic goal celebration, sits at the heart of this collaboration. The launch gives people a fun and easy way to support a local cause, whether that’s ordering a pint with friends, buying a can to enjoy at home, or gifting it.

Alan Shearer said: “The people of the North East never fail to amaze me with their generosity and creativity. This partnership is fantastic because it gives everyone the chance to support the Foundation just by enjoying a pint. Every penny raised goes straight back to the Centre and helps local families who rely on it.”

“Working with Anarchy Brew Co., another North East business that shares our values, means we’ve created something genuinely special. It’s local, it’s fun, and it’s making a real difference.”

The partnership came from Anarchy Brew Co. director Stuart Young, who was inspired by Shearer’s ‘Raise Your Hand to Help’ appeal, a call to help the Foundation raise the £320,000 needed each year to keep the Centre running and free for families to use.

“Alan was talking about the incredible work the Centre does and the challenge of raising the money needed every year,” said Stuart. “I thought, there must be something we can do. Brewing is what we know best, so we set out to create Shearer’s Beer. For us, it’s not just a name on a can, it’s a pint that helps keep a vital service running for local families.”

Matt Bowmaker, from the Alan Shearer Foundation, added: “Partnerships like this mean so much to us. Shearer’s Foundation Brew shows the power of commercial partnerships and how local businesses can work together to make a real difference.”

“Every pint and can sold directly supports families who rely on the Centre, and that kind of support is invaluable. We love collaborating with North East brands who share our values and commitment to helping our community.”

Currently exclusively available to buy at Fenwick Newcastle, Shearer’s Foundation Brew has already been a huge hit and has had an overwhelming positive response from the public eager to support the cause while enjoying a pint or can of Shearer’s latest creation.

From 27th October, Shearer’s Foundation Brew will roll out across the North East, available at more than local bars and retailers, including The Strawberry and Shark Bar (Newcastle), The Blackbird (Ponteland), Enjoy Beer (Morpeth), and the Northumberland Arms (Felton).

It will also be available online at www.anarchybrewco.com, giving everyone the chance to raise a pint to help, wherever they are.

Shearer’s Foundation Brew is a 4.2% pale ale brewed at Anarchy Brew Co. at Heaton, Newcastle. Light, refreshing and easy drinking, it has subtle hints of citrus and cucumber, it has been crafted to be enjoyed in the pub or at home.

Alan Shearer Foundation

Website: www.alanshearerfoundation.org.uk

Instagram: @alanshearerfoundation

Anarchy Brew Co.

Website: www.anarchybrewco.com

Instagram: @anarchybrewco

Facebook: Anarchy Brew Co.