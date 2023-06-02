RAMSIDE SPA BUBBLING WITH SUCCESS…

The spa at County Durham’s Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa is bubbling with excitement – after being shortlisted for a major industry award.

Ramside Spa is down to the final in the Good Spa Guide Awards, in the Destination Spa of the Year category.

And now the spa is asking people to give them their support, in the hope of taking the coveted honour.

The Good Spa Guide Awards are voted on by the public, with voting just opening and running until 31 May, with the winners announced at a ceremony on 3 July.

Votes can be cast here – Good Spa Guide | Awards and there is a QR code that can be scanned by visitors to the spa which can be found on posters and flyers.

And everyone who votes for Ramside will be entered into a prize draw, with the winner receiving a spa day for two.

Victoria Walker, spa director, is delighted to have made it to the shortlist.

“The Guide Spa Guide Awards are really important because they are chosen by the people that know what we have to offer best – our clients,” she said.

“We always see Ramside Spa as a destination because it has so much to offer, as well as being part of the hotel with all of its amazing facilities.

“It’s very exciting to have been chosen and we hope that everyone will now get behind us and vote.”

Ramside Spa in already an award-winning destination with some of the UK’s best facilities including five pools, a thermal suite, sleep sanctuary, state-of-the-art gym and treatment rooms.

For further information visit www.ramsidespa.co.uk

Please follow and like us: