RAMSIDE SPA RECEIVES SECOND NOMINATION…

RAMSIDE Spa has reason to celebrate – after finding it has made its way to the shortlists of major industry awards.

The County Durham spa has just been announced as one of the finalists in the Good Spa Guide national awards, in the category of Destination Spa of the Year.

And now it has found it has received a second nomination, this time in the industry’s British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology (BABTAC) annual awards.

Once again, the spa – at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa – has been recognised in the Destination Spa of the Year category and has also reached the finals of two other categories.

Karolina Januleviciute is in the running in the Beauty Therapist of the Year category while Fay Pratt has also reached the finals of Spa Leader of the Year.

The BABTAC awards are run by the industry and having made it to the shortlist, the spa will now be visited by beauty experts who will check out what it has to offer before making their final decision, which will be revealed in September.

Victoria Walker, spa director, is thrilled to have receive multiple nominations.

“Having just made it to the final of The Good Spa Awards, we have just found out we have been shortlisted in the BABTAC and CIBTAC awards, which are chosen by our peers and industry insiders.

“It is fantastic for us to be recognised in this way across three really prestigious categories and we are looking forward to the award ceremony.”

Ramside Spa in already an award-winning destination with some of the UK’s best facilities including five pools, a thermal suite, sleep sanctuary, state-of-the-art gym and treatment rooms.

For further information visit www.ramsidespa.co.uk

Please follow and like us: