RAMSIDE STAFF CLOCK UP MORE THAN 800 YEARS OF SERVICE

LONG STANDING staff at Ramside Estates were last night (8 October) rewarded for their loyalty at a special thank you celebration.

More than 75 members of the hospitality company’s team – which includes those working at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, Hardwick Hall, Bowburn Hall Hotel and for Ramside Event Catering – were invited to the long service awards held at Ramside.

Many of those present had clocked up more than ten years working for the company, while 11 people had been with Ramside Estates for more than 25 years.

And the event was also attended by two extra special members of staff – who between them have worked for the company for more than a century.

Joao Tero Nimo Martins – better known to everyone as Martin – was employed by the previous owner, the late Mr Adamson Snr, firstly at a pub the family owned in Whitley Bay before moving him to Hardwick Hall as a waiter.

He worked his way up to restaurant manager but also helped out in many other areas of the business and although he now works part time, he has been with the company for an astonishing 53 years.

Martin’s record is almost equaled by fellow Hardwick Hall employee, Margaret Hutchinson, who has worked at the County Durham hotel since 1973 and still waitresses three days a week.

John Adamson, the current owner of Ramside Estates, said that it was time to recognise the staff that have been with the company for such a long time.

“It’s amazing to think that between them, these staff have worked for Ramside Estates for more than 800 years,” he said.

“We are so grateful for all of their dedication and devotion and the fact that they have stayed with us for so long, particularly in an industry where people do move around a great deal.

“Martin and Margaret are like family and their commitment to the company is incredible. For them both to have worked for us for more than 50 years in an unbelievable achievement and we’re so glad to have them still working with us.”

Guests at the long service awards not only enjoyed dinner but also received a bottle of Champagne, flowers and wine, while everyone who has more than 25 years service were also given a personal gift from John Adamson.