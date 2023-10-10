Success for Burnetts Solicitors in this year’s Legal 500 rankings

Burnetts Solicitors has once again been highly rated in the Legal 500 UK Solicitors 2023 rankings – the leading guide to law firms and solicitors in the UK.

Burnetts – which has offices in Newcastle and Cumbria – achieved a total of ten recommended practice areas, eight lawyers listed as Leading Individuals, two as Next Generation Partners and four as Rising Stars, making a total of fourteen ranked lawyers.

The Legal 500 rankings reflect the result of months of extensive analysis by Legal 500’s research team, which conducts thousands of interviews with law firms and considers tens of thousands of submissions in order to select the very best lawyers and law firms in the UK.

Burnetts is one of the largest law firms in the North and had five of its departments achieve Top Tier rankings in the guide: Corporate, Dispute Resolution, Medical Negligence & Serious Injury, Agribusiness and Commercial Property.

The Burnetts Corporate team was again ranked Tier 1 and is praised for having “knowledge of complex areas which we find many legal firms don’t have”. Head of Corporate Michael Walby retains his status as the only Corporate lawyer in Cumbria recognised as a Leading Individual, and is described as having “commerciality on deals that is second to none”.

New Corporate Partners Paul Bell and Peter Robinson – who are based in the Newcastle office – are also recognised in the guide, and have added strength and depth to the team.

The Dispute Resolution team is described as being a “a regional heavyweight, able to deliver a service which is on a par with larger practices in the major city centres.”

The Commercial Property Team jointly led by Helen Hayward and Robbie Mather also achieves a Tier 1 ranking. “Stand-out” Helen Hayward, is ranked as a Leading Individual and is described as “extremely conscientious.” The team is also praised for providing “a very professional and personal service with ready access to all fee earners and partners.”

In the Medical Negligence and Serious Injury Team, Spencer Knaggs and Michelle Armstrong are named as Leading Individuals and the team is described as being “approachable, knowledgeable and efficient” with Paul Brown is the key partner for serious and brain injury claims.

The Burnetts’ Agribusiness Team is again ranked as Tier 1, while the Employment team was also singled out for praise and Banking team hailed for its “excellent speed of response and depth of knowledge of the bank’s requirements.”

Nick Gutteridge, Burnetts’ Managing Partner said: “We are again extremely proud of this year’s Legal 500 rankings. Burnetts continues to go from strength to strength, and these excellent results validate the efforts put in by all at the firm over the last 12 months.

“We empower our people to thrive, and that gives us a unique culture as a law firm. With further expansion planned for Cumbria and Newcastle over the next year, we are very excited for the next chapter of growth at Burnetts.”

“Appreciative thanks once again must go to our clients, and intermediaries that we work with for providing feedback for this year’s edition of Legal 500.”

To find out more about Burnetts please visit www.burnetts.co.uk.