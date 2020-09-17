Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. has announced today that top-flight Scottish team Rangers Football Club have renewed their long-term partnership to feature in eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE (PES 2021) and future series entries.

PES 2021 launches on September 15th for PlayStation®4, Xbox One™, and PC STEAM.

Rangers FC have won the Scottish Premiership more than any other club, winning the top-flight title 54 times in the club’s 148-year history.

The deal with KONAMI means Rangers’ star players will appear in PES 2021 as will the Ibrox Stadium, all recreated in-game with the detail and accuracy fans have come to expect from the iconic franchise.

Jonas Lygaard, Senior Director Brand & Business Development at Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. commented: “Continuing our partnership with such an iconic club ensures eFootball PES remains the premier football series for Rangers fans across the globe, we’re excited about what the future holds as we continue to work to provide the best footballing experience possible for players.”

Rangers Director of Commercial & Marketing James Bisgrove said: ‘’We’re delighted to extend our partnership with KONAMI and excited our supporters will once again be able to see Rangers fully integrated within PES 2021. The renewed partnership also provides an excellent platform for Rangers global fanbase to engage with both casual and competitive gaming and we look forward to developing an exciting activation plan with KONAMI for the 2020/21 season and beyond’’.

PES 2021 delivers all the critically acclaimed features and gameplay from eFootball PES 2020 that was awarded “Best Sports Game” at E3 2019, plus more.

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE will be available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One™, and PC STEAM, from September 15th with pre-orders now live. The Standard Edition starts at RRP €29.99 / £24.99, with five Club Editions also available (digital only) at RRP €34.99 / £29.99. For existing PES 2020 or PES 2020 LITE users, pre-order a Club Edition through either game to receive a 20% discount.

