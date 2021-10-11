A spectacular one-off Nasr S1 Ego Project is about to go to auction. It will be the first supercar sold as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

The exclusive battery-powered racing car has been custom-built by House of Pilati – a European and Middle Eastern design company that transforms luxury goods into unique high yield investment items– with the permission of the car’s marque.

The car is part of House of Pilati’s first collection – Spirit of Arabia – which boasts three exquisite bespoke cars, each designed to honour Middle Eastern culture.

The Nasr S1 Ego Project will be hand-built by ARES Design Modena, a coachbuilding team in Italy, to House of Pilati’s exacting standards, creating a covetable and highly collectable item akin to a work of art.

Nasr, meaning victory in Arabic, represents the car’s unique custom-build, the only car in the Spirit of Arabia collection that will be built from scratch.

Exclusive, collectable, one-off: A racing car unlike any other

The monoposto car’s specifications are highly advanced.

The racing car will boast an advanced handbuilt aluminium and carbon fibre hybrid chassis and raw carbon fibre exterior, powered by a V8 – 16 valve petrol engine combined with an electric powertrain engine. The two independent motors are connected with a single clutch and interconnected 8-speed gear system. Boasting an incredible acceleration – from 0 to 100 kms in 2.6 secs – this bespoke Nasr S1 Ego Project is designed for the sheer thrill of driving.

Her interior is exquisite, boasting soft white ostrich leather, hand-dyed and hand-stitched by artisans using age-old Italian techniques. Beautiful 24 Karat gold accents throughout the car’s interior add refined elegance.

“The S1 Ego Project is a one-seater car inspired by the racing times of the late 1970s,” House of Pilati’s CEO and founder, Patrick Pilati, explained. “This car is unique for its design and the engine, being one of a kind, a fusion between combustion and electric providing 900 hp. The car is a street drivable car, but you need a helmet to drive like the F1 racing cars.”

Other cars in the Spirit of Arabia collection include a Land Rover Defender Cabrio, a 2020 RR Phantom, a 2020 Bentley Mulsanne Targa, and a Gaia with a 1970 defender body and 2020 defender technology and engine.

“The cars in the Spirit of Arabia collection were hand-selected not for the coachbuilder name but the unique design created by the coachbuilders,” Pilati explained.

The first supercar protected by a state-of-the-art NFT

The renderings for the S1 Ego Project will be sold at auction, after which the build will start. Due to the highly advanced specifications of the car, it is expected to take up to a year to complete.

The renderings will be protected via a highly advanced NFT. With built-in artificial intelligence enabling minting of each NFT when purchased, it will negate the need for in-house storage and in-house security. In addition, the NFT will be sent to the purchaser as soon as it is minted, so nobody else will ever have access to the NFT until it is sold on, negating the possibility of fraud.

In line with House of Pilati’s philanthropic goals, 60 percent from the sale of the car will go to its scholarship programme. The scholarship programme provides financial support to students from low-income families, enabling them to attend some of the world’s leading design academies.