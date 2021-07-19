North-East headquartered Managed IT Service Provider, razorblue, has seen its most successful financial year to date, exceeding forecast, with the business set to hit £20m turnover by 2023.

The company’s 2020-21 financial year saw 32 per cent growth, with turnover up to £9m and headcount increasing to over 120.

CEO, Dan Kitchen said: “Our long-term strategy to put our customers first, constantly improving our service, evolving our product offering, and employing the most skilled technical experts – has paid off. This puts us in a strong position to continue to implement our growth strategy through geographical expansion over the coming months.

We have made particular investment in our 24/7 offering this year, with more and more clients demanding access to our services around the clock.”

Over the last four years razorblue has seen turnover increase by 128% and is on target to reach £20m turnover by 2023. The company now has seven offices and works with over 500 businesses across the UK providing a wide range of services including managed IT support, connectivity, cloud solutions and software development.

razorblue brought on over 50 new clients in the last year and has grown headcount by 30 per cent which includes doubling its sales and marketing team, as well as making 12 internal promotions.

Finance Director, Rachel Atkinson said: “Having joined the company in January 2016 when the turnover was £1.8m, the growth it has achieved year on year and continues to do so is phenomenal. I’m really looking forward to seeing what the future holds and being part of the continued growth strategy.”

razorblue now has a headcount exceeding 120, with plans to recruit over 25 additional team members in the next 12 months to support its plans to continue expanding its nationwide coverage and adding more products and services to the current offering.

razorblue specialises in managed IT, security services, super-fast connectivity, cloud and hosting and business software solutions across a broad range of industries.

The firm continues to grow and has several live vacancies open, see more here: https://www.razorblue.com/careers/