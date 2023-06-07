Recruitment specialists partner with North East charity to support people into employment

Newcastle based recruitment specialists, Central Employment has partnered with leading charity, Changing Lives to help support and remove barriers to employment for people in the North East.

Working closely with the team at Changing Lives, the recruitment specialists will use their expertise and knowledge to assist those who use the charity’s services to seek employment.

The team at Central Employment will provide applicants with their specialist services, including drafting CVs, interview techniques, coaching and work experience.

Since 2010, Changing Lives has provided four regional services to help people into employment, Get Ahead which covers Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland, Moving on Tyne and Wear, Reaching Out Across Durham (ROAD) and Step Forward Tees Valley.

All the initiatives have successfully placed people into a range of sectors including retail, construction, professional services, education, hospitality and health.

Will Palmer, director at Central Employment, said: “We are looking forward to supporting Changing Lives’ employment initiatives.

“We are also delighted to present Changing Lives with a cheque for £5,000, which has been raised by staff through a number of fundraising activities, which will also help to support employability barriers, including financial and mental health issues.

“As a highly experienced recruiter, we can identify both the opportunities and the barriers to employment and working in partnership with Changing Lives, we will utilise our staff’s specialist skill set to help bridge the gap into employment.”

Alice Fisher, Corporate Fundraising Manager, Changing Lives, said: “This is a generous donation and very much appreciated by the team here at Changing Lives.

“We recently met members of the Central Employment team and are looking forward to seeing how we can exchange best practices, as it is crucial that everyone leads a fulfilling life. In partnering with Central Employment, we hope to help people overcome the barriers they face when seeking employment.”

Alongside the NHS and several councils, some of the region’s biggest companies including Greggs, Eldon Square and Proctor and Gamble have recruited employees, aged between 17-65 made up of 63% of men and 33% of women, with 4% preferring not to disclose a gender.

Angela Purvis, Employment Service Manager at Changing Lives, said: “Given the difficult employment landscape of recent years we’re thrilled to have helped 800 people in finding gainful employment. All those we have helped have gone on to thrive in their new roles at some of the North East’s most significant and best-known employers.”

