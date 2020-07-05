The recyclability of vehicles will be a major issue for the automotive industry in the coming years. Groupe PSA and the PEUGEOT brand are committed to optimising resources by integrating green or recycled materials into production vehicles to sustain recycling channels and reduce the environmental footprint.

The environmental challenge

By 2060, there will be ten billion people on earth. The OECD estimates that the use of raw materials will double to keep pace with growth, putting twice as much pressure on the environment.

With legislation already in place to reduce tail pipe emissions, manufacturers also need to limit the environmental impact on the raw materials used in production and through the end-of-life recycling process (recycling of scrapped vehicles).

To exercise social responsibility, reduce their risk of dependency and to control production costs, car manufacturers must find solutions by:

· Using materials from a responsible supply chain (respect for human rights, the environment and ethics)

· Responsibly handling end-of-life products (in particular vehicles and batteries for electric vehicles)

· Using materials compatible with the circular economy by focusing on two areas: the need to recover and recycle end-of-life vehicles and to recycle materials that are becoming scarce

· Using fewer natural resources that are increasingly expensive as they become scarcer

· Eliminating hazardous substances

The integration of recycled materials in PEUGEOT vehicles

Incorporating these environmental challenges has shaped the design of newly launched vehicles. From the design stage, all new vehicles must include recycled materials, which are evaluated according to how they are manufactured and the end-of-life procedure.

The latest PEUGEOT vehicles on the market showcase what can be achieved by including recycled materials or materials from natural resources.

Joint programs between the all-new PEUGEOT 208 and PEUGEOT 2008 SUV have led to the shared use of recycled and natural materials in these vehicles. The all-new PEUGEOT 208 and 2008 SUV have an average of 30% and 31% (respectively) recycled and natural materials, which amounts to approximately 40 parts. These include:

· The use of natural hemp fibres for dashboard reinforcements

· The use of recycled polypropylene on the spoilers (air under the floor, under the tank, airbag, front/rear fenders) and in the front/rear bumpers

· The use of recycled polyamide in the wheel covers and the intake manifold, as well as in the fan-motor assembly

The PEUGEOT 508 has an average of 31% recycled and natural materials in the vehicle, with approximately 80 polymer parts including recycled and natural materials. Notable applications for the PEUGEOT 508 include:

· The use of natural hemp fibres in windshield defroster ducts

· The use of recycled polypropylene in the spoilers or the spare wheel storage device

The environmental impact of our industry remains a priority for PEUGEOT and through its latest launches, we can see that this desire is being translated into concrete achievements, with record levels of natural and recycled material use.