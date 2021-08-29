ONE of Sunderland’s most popular hair and beauty salons is providing its clients with new services.

Reds in East Herrington has linked up with an experienced beauty therapist and a podiatrist to offer customers a range of new treatments.

Therapist Jess Lax is providing microblading and brow care, while The Chiropody Clinic, which has premises in both Washington and Hetton-le-Hole, is offering foot care at Reds. The Chiropody Clinic is owned by podiatrist and former policeman Chris Scullion.

Jess said: “I’m providing a full brow service – microblading, tinting, dyeing and shaping – and my diary is already filling up quickly.”

Jess has been a beauty therapist for 13 years. She studied a two-year beauty therapy course at Sunderland College before completing an apprenticeship at a Houghton salon where she went on to work for nine years.

She has specialised in brows for more than four years: “Although I enjoyed working across a wide range of beauty services, once I was introduced to microblading I knew brows were the area I really wanted to focus on.”

Jess is working at Reds Tuesday to Saturday and appointments can be booked through her Jess Lax microblading and brow artistry Facebook page.

Susan Hall, owner of Reds, said: “Being closed during Covid restrictions has given us time to think about where we could add to the services we provide to our customers.

“We want to become more of a hub, a salon known and respected for a wide range of services. We talked to our clients and they told us what services they’d like to see here – brow care and podiatry were among those mentioned so we’ve responded to that.

“Brow care clearly complements the work our amazing stylists do and Jess has known Reds for many years as she did her work experience here!

“As for the new podiatry service available, with the help of Chris and his team we now have clients covered from top to bottom; from your head to your toes!

“Obviously our core business is still giving our customers the best possible hair and beauty treatments, but it’s important to us to be able to keep adding to our services.”

Chris, who has been a podiatrist for four years after completing a degree in podiatric medicine at New College Durham, said his team is already enjoying working at Reds: “We’re expanding rapidly and having The Chiropody Clinic brand in Reds help our growth. Our team is now 12 strong, which includes six podiatrists.”

To book an appointment at Reds, call 0191 5110288