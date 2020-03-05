Nissan’s new tough, smart and efficient Navara N-Guard gets a fresh, premium look both inside and out

Four colour choices, new footwell illumination and updated detailing in the cabin make the Navara N-Guard an even more stylish proposition

New spray-on liner for the load bed helps to absorb shocks and sounds, enhancing the Navara N-Guard’s exceptional qualities

Connected car technology provides advanced safety and entertainment

PARIS (Feb. 17, 2020) – Nissan has launched the latest Nissan Navara N-Guard, with the range-topping, double cab premium pickup now featuring a refreshed look.

Enhancing the Navara N-Guard’s premium feel, the model now comes with four exterior paint colour options – including an electric blue joining the popular black, white and grey.

The pickup stands out thanks to noticeable details. Among them, eye-catching blue stitching for the leather seats, footwell illumination that highlights the floor mat colour accents, and decals on the outside panels.

Perfectly complementing its stylish design, the Navara N-Guard delivers tough off-road functionality to match its impressive form. The Navara N-Guard now features a spray-on liner for its load bed, which not only looks great but absorbs shocks and sound. The new liner is therefore more resistant to all elements, making this the perfect pickup for both work and play.

“With its refreshed look, advanced connectivity and dependable off-road talent, the new Nissan Navara N-Guard really allows this pickup to be a workhorse during the weekday and a stylish companion in the evening and on the weekend,” said Soufiane Elkhomri, Light Commercial Vehicles General Manager for Nissan Europe.

“This all-round versatility and appeal has made the Navara N-Guard a highly popular choice with customers, and we look forward to seeing customers enjoy everything that this renewed version has to offer.”

The new Navara N-Guard offers impressive capabilities that make every Navara model a dependable companion on the road or off it, able to tow up to 3,500 kg and carry over 1100 kg of cargo across a wide variety of terrain. The recently upgraded four-disc braking system and revised rear suspension also equip the model, making it easy to handle and control.

The N-Guard comes with the Navara’s 190PS, 450Nm twin turbo engine and is available with a choice of 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic transmission. Both versions come with Navara’s proven part-time 4-wheel drive system with low-ratio for unstoppable off-road capability.

A host of advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies are also standard, including Intelligent Emergency Braking, Intelligent Around View Monitor and Hill Start Assist – giving drivers maximum confidence and control on the road.

The Navara N-Guard is also loaded with advanced connectivity, with the NissanConnect infotainment system, an improved user-friendly 8-inch screen and NissanConnect Services – allowing customers to engage with multiple functions on the vehicle.

The technology offering is expanded even further by a host of additional functions, such as advanced navigation, over-the-air software updates and smartphone integration courtesy of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Production of the new Navara N-Guard starts this month, and will be available to customers in March with prices starting from £30,775.00*