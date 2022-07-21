THE fuse has been lit for nominations for the region’s tech awards – Dynamites 22. The Dynamites Awards, organised annually by tech network Dynamo, shine a spotlight on successful regional tech companies, organisations and departments and recognise the talent within the north-east digital/IT sector. This year’s awards will be held on Thursday, November 10, at their usual venue in the Banqueting Suite at Newcastle Civic Centre. Dynamites 22 are sponsored by Nigel Wright Recruitment, and the firm’s Technology and Commercial Director Ben Debnam said: “The team at Nigel Wright is delighted to be the title sponsor of Dynamites. We share Dynamo’s passion in helping the technology economy thrive in the north east, having recruited thousands of people into tech roles in the region over the last 30 years. “The region’s tech sector goes from strength to strength, but skills shortages make recruitment a challenge. The Dynamites Awards provide organisations with an opportunity to gain valuable exposure when celebrating their successes, which helps attract talent. “ There are 11 categories this year, including a new award, Sustainability in tech, which is sponsored by BJSS. The other categories are: · Best Use of Data · Equality, Diversity & Inclusion · Growth Explosion – sponsored by LDC · Innovator of the Year · Project of the Year (Corporate) – sponsored by Infostretch · Project of the Year (Public Sector/Not for Profit) · Rising Star – sponsored by Gateshead College · Skills Developer – sponsored by Sage · Sustainability in Tech – NEW FOR 2022 and sponsored by BJSS · Tech for Good – sponsored by tombola · Tech Champion – sponsored by Nigel Wright Recruitment The judging panel will be chaired this year by Ruth Harrison, Global Head of Industry Domains at Thoughtworks, and Dynamo Advisory Board member. The full judging panel will be announced shortly. Ruth said: “The North East region has always been a catalyst of creation, the pioneering spirit and talent of its citizens continues to reinvent and build on its history. Today our region is surging ahead with innovative digital solutions in fintech, life sciences, built environment and public good. I am honoured to chair this year’s judging panel for the Dynamo awards, recognising our regions best innovators and disrupters.” The deadline for entries into this year’s awards, the eighth Dynamites, is 5pm on Thursday, September 8. Individuals and companies can enter themselves, nominate a client, partner, employee or supplier. Competition for the Dynamites is always fierce, so the more detail you can provide judges with, in terms of facts and figures, proof of impact or returns, the better. You can enter here … https://bit.ly/3NY34bK Charlie Hoult, Chair of Dynamo’s Advisory Board, added: “The Dynamites are the region’s most anticipated tech awards and allow us to showcase what a hotbed of talent we have here in the north east. “We’ve recognised the importance of the green agenda with the addition of our new Sustainability in Tech award. Dynamo is also fully committed to minimising the impact of the awards on the environment, and we work closely with our clients, venues, suppliers and delegates to reduce the impact of our activity wherever possible. “We look forward to being swamped by entries in all of our categories and I have no doubt November 10 will be another great night!” Individual tickets and bookings for tables of ten are available, with discounted rates available for Dynamo members. Tickets can be booked via the Dynamo website.