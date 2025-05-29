Remote control: Dacia Duster tackles pioneering expedition to Scotland’s secluded shoreline

A pioneering history-hunting expedition has taken place on the rugged west coast of Scotland, conducted by an expert crew and supported by two Dacia Dusters

Expertly led by marine conservationist, broadcaster and former Royal Marine, Monty Halls, the Celtic Dagger Expedition saw a skilled dive team use Dusters to carry people, supplies and equipment to remote locations to search for World War II artefacts

Duster’s enhanced all-terrain capabilities and 217mm ground clearance proved more than a match for the remote Scottish coastline during the relic-hunting adventure

The Celtic Dagger Expedition, a pioneering history-hunting adventure that took place between 17 – 24 May on the rugged west coast of Scotland, has been successful, thanks to an expert crew and two Dacia Dusters.

The team, searching for World War II artefacts left behind during the build up to secret operations that would eventually liberate Europe, found munitions, debris, and relics of the first amphibious training operations run the Commandos and SOE – the Special Operations Executive.

These historical remnants, left on land and the seabed during secret military training during WWII, have helped build a picture of what was involved in the preparation. Using methodical surveying techniques to find relics beneath the sand, the team’s diving operations were the first ever to take place where the amphibious landings had been rehearsed from June 1940 onwards.

Two Dacia Duster Extreme mild hybrid 130 4x4s deftly tackled some of Scotland’s harshest terrain and hard-to-reach areas in order to support the expedition. The team, made up of a marine archaeologist, a Royal Engineer bomb disposal diver, two marine biologists and a world-record-holding female powerboat racer, also relied on the SUVs to transport their supplies and diving equipment.

The expedition was expertly led by marine conservationist, broadcaster and former Royal Marine, Monty Halls, who is no fool when it comes to conquering challenging conditions. His most notable adventures include leading a multi-disciplinary team to the discovery of a sunken city off the Indian coast, three expeditions to Malawi to explore the ecosystems of the famous freshwater lake, and one to South Africa diving for evidence of prehistoric settlements in cave systems off the Cape.

Usually using a Duster for the school run, Monty proves that Dacia’s robust SUV is perfect for those embarking on everything from epic expeditions to life’s everyday adventures. The Duster’s tough exterior design, class-leading ground clearance of 217mm and famed value for money, make it the ultimate ‘go anywhere’ vehicle. With the option of 4×4 transmission, the new Duster also has the benefit of Hill Descent Control and a 4×4 Terrain Control system with five driving modes: Auto, Snow, Mud / Sand, 4×4 and Eco.

Monty Halls commented: “Everyone who drove the Duster on- or off-road in Scotland was really impressed with its ability to go anywhere and take all our equipment wherever we needed it. The expeditions I lead require the best kit, and the Duster did not disappoint. On these projects we look for reliability above all other things, and these vehicles never let us down. They took everything we threw at them and then got us home in style.”

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, added: “Instead of the typical 4×4 usually associated with this type of expedition, it’s great that Monty chose the Dacia Duster. It’s clear proof that it’s the perfect car for any adventure, near or far, and it doesn’t have to break the bank either.”