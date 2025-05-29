  • Thu. May 29th, 2025

Trio included in Lions squad

Zaman Akhter (Gloucestershire), Henry Crocombe (Sussex) and Max Holden (Middlesex) have been called into the England Lions squad ahead of this week’s four-day match against India Men A.

The trio have been bought in as cover for Sonny Baker, Chris Woakes and George Hill.

Baker is unavailable for the opening match, which begins in Canterbury on Friday, due to injury while Woakes is being rested and will join the squad ahead of the second match in Northampton. Yorkshire all-rounder Hill has been withdrawn from the squad.

Both matches will be exclusively streamed on ecb.co.uk and on the England Cricket app.

