  • Thu. Mar 6th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Motoring Retail

Renault E-Tech Event sees additional savings of up to £1,000 on the brand’s Award-winning hybrid and electric models

Byadmin

Mar 6, 2025 #Electric Vehicle, #Renault
  • Up to £1,000 available on top of E-Tech electric, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid retail car offers during the Award-winning Renault E-Tech Event
  • Exclusive event runs until 3rd March
  • Additional £400 for customers of Clio E-Tech hybrid, Captur E-Tech hybrid and Symbioz E-Tech hybrid models
  • Extra £1,000 for customers of Arkana, Austral, and Rafale E-Tech hybrid (including PHEV), plus Megane and Scenic E-Tech electric models
  • Rafale E-Tech PHEV now benefits from lower 2.9% APR representative PCP finance, the new flagship model now also coming with a total deposit contribution of £5,000 during the event

Renault is making switching to an electrified car more accessible than many drivers may think thanks to its limited time Award-winning E-Tech Event, which takes place at the brand’s nationwide retailers until 3rd March.

During the promotion, which comes just in time for anyone considering a new 25-plate car, the Award-winning E-Tech Event sees customers benefit from up to £1,000 on top of selected Renault E-Tech electric, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid retail car offers.

The event builds on the success and popularity of the French manufacturer’s ever-growing electrified E-Tech line-up. Against 2023, its UK sales of pure-electric vehicles were up 77% and those of hybrids grew by 29%.

Models featured in the limited-time promotion have been haloed by the motoring press, with several contributing to Renault averaging over one industry award a week in 2024.

Whether customers are making the jump to a full electric car or are making the transition via a hybrid, the Award-winning E-Tech Event has a car for them.

Renault Rafale Plug in Hybrid

During the event, deposit contributions for Clio, Captur and Symbioz E-Tech hybrid models increase by £400 on top of existing PCP finance offer contributions (of up to £2,400 for Clio E-Tech hybrid, to £2,150 for Captur E-Tech hybrid, and £2,650 for Symbioz (7.9% APR representative, 6,000 miles, 48 months).

Arkana, Austral and Rafale E-Tech models gain an extra £1,000 on top of existing PCP offers during the event, boosting already generous finance contributions on the trio of hybrid models of up to £3,250 for Arkana (5.9% APR representative), up to £3,500 for Austral (5.9% APR representative) and up to £5,000 for Rafale (5.9% APR representative for HEV, 2.9% APR representative for PHEV).

There’s also the opportunity to save on the new flagship of the Renault range – the Rafale E-Tech PHEV with 300hp and all-wheel-drive. It is now available with a reduced interest rate of 2.9% APR representative (lowered from 5.9% APR representative) (5), and, during the event only, a deposit contribution of up to £5,000.

The 100% electric Megane and Scenic E-Tech ranges also receive an extra £1,000 on top of the existing PCP finance contributions of up to £3,000. This means customers could be driving a 25-reg Renault Scenic techno E-Tech 170hp comfort range for £299 per month1 via a 2.9% APR representative deal over 48 months with a £5,369 customer deposit.

Megane E-Tech electric buyers can choose an exclusive 0% APR representative PCP finance offer over four years with no minimum deposit required. This makes a 25-plate Megane E-Tech electric evolution comfort range available for £279 per month2 with a total Renault deposit of £2,500 and customer deposit of £5,632, or £388 per month3 with a customer deposit of £388.

To qualify for the additional deposit contribution, orders must be placed between 14th February and 3rd March, with vehicles registered by 31st March.

For more information about Renault E-Tech hybrid and electric models, please visit: https://renault.co.uk

By admin

Related Post

Motoring Retail
Mastering transformation: making Mercedes-Benz leaner, faster and stronger
Mar 6, 2025 admin
Motoring Retail
Top Things to Do with Kids in the North East of England This Weekend
Mar 6, 2025 admin
Motoring Retail
The North East Football Show: A Deep Dive into the Region’s Passion for Football
Mar 6, 2025 admin

You missed

Motoring Retail
Life Health
Motoring Retail
Property Education Life