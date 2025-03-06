Renault E-Tech Event sees additional savings of up to £1,000 on the brand’s Award-winning hybrid and electric models

Up to £1,000 available on top of E-Tech electric, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid retail car offers during the Award-winning Renault E-Tech Event

Exclusive event runs until 3 rd March

Additional £400 for customers of Clio E-Tech hybrid, Captur E-Tech hybrid and Symbioz E-Tech hybrid models

Extra £1,000 for customers of Arkana, Austral, and Rafale E-Tech hybrid (including PHEV), plus Megane and Scenic E-Tech electric models

Rafale E-Tech PHEV now benefits from lower 2.9% APR representative PCP finance, the new flagship model now also coming with a total deposit contribution of £5,000 during the event

Renault is making switching to an electrified car more accessible than many drivers may think thanks to its limited time Award-winning E-Tech Event, which takes place at the brand’s nationwide retailers until 3rd March.

During the promotion, which comes just in time for anyone considering a new 25-plate car, the Award-winning E-Tech Event sees customers benefit from up to £1,000 on top of selected Renault E-Tech electric, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid retail car offers.

The event builds on the success and popularity of the French manufacturer’s ever-growing electrified E-Tech line-up. Against 2023, its UK sales of pure-electric vehicles were up 77% and those of hybrids grew by 29%.

Models featured in the limited-time promotion have been haloed by the motoring press, with several contributing to Renault averaging over one industry award a week in 2024.

Whether customers are making the jump to a full electric car or are making the transition via a hybrid, the Award-winning E-Tech Event has a car for them.

During the event, deposit contributions for Clio, Captur and Symbioz E-Tech hybrid models increase by £400 on top of existing PCP finance offer contributions (of up to £2,400 for Clio E-Tech hybrid, to £2,150 for Captur E-Tech hybrid, and £2,650 for Symbioz (7.9% APR representative, 6,000 miles, 48 months).

Arkana, Austral and Rafale E-Tech models gain an extra £1,000 on top of existing PCP offers during the event, boosting already generous finance contributions on the trio of hybrid models of up to £3,250 for Arkana (5.9% APR representative), up to £3,500 for Austral (5.9% APR representative) and up to £5,000 for Rafale (5.9% APR representative for HEV, 2.9% APR representative for PHEV).

There’s also the opportunity to save on the new flagship of the Renault range – the Rafale E-Tech PHEV with 300hp and all-wheel-drive. It is now available with a reduced interest rate of 2.9% APR representative (lowered from 5.9% APR representative) (5), and, during the event only, a deposit contribution of up to £5,000.

The 100% electric Megane and Scenic E-Tech ranges also receive an extra £1,000 on top of the existing PCP finance contributions of up to £3,000. This means customers could be driving a 25-reg Renault Scenic techno E-Tech 170hp comfort range for £299 per month1 via a 2.9% APR representative deal over 48 months with a £5,369 customer deposit.

Megane E-Tech electric buyers can choose an exclusive 0% APR representative PCP finance offer over four years with no minimum deposit required. This makes a 25-plate Megane E-Tech electric evolution comfort range available for £279 per month2 with a total Renault deposit of £2,500 and customer deposit of £5,632, or £388 per month3 with a customer deposit of £388.

To qualify for the additional deposit contribution, orders must be placed between 14th February and 3rd March, with vehicles registered by 31st March.

For more information about Renault E-Tech hybrid and electric models, please visit: https://renault.co.uk