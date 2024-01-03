Renault Kangoo dominates the Small Van categories at the What Car? Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards

Renault Kangoo wins ‘Best Small Van’ and the Renault Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric is named ‘Best Small Electric Van’ at the What Car? Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2024

Second year in a row that the Kangoo has been awarded the ‘Best Small Van’ title

Kangoo praised for its space, drive and sheer capability, regardless of how it is powered

Fully-electric Kangoo E-Tech offers a range of up to 186 miles (WLTP)

Kangoo priced from £20,250 plus VAT, Kangoo E-Tech electric starts from £32,350 plus VAT before the PIVG

The Renault Kangoo has doubled down on its leadership of the small van sector after winning ‘Best Small Van’ for the second consecutive year and ‘Best Small Electric Van’ at the What Car? Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2024.

The duo of awards recognises the Kangoo as the champion of the small light commercial vehicle sector, providing companies and individuals with all they need whether they are considering a traditionally-powered van or a pure-electric version.

On the renowned magazine and website’s decision to award the Kangoo for the second year in a row, Steve Huntingford, Editor of What Car?, said: “Whether you want combustion or electric power, the Renault Kangoo goes about the business of being a small van brilliantly. It’s spacious for cargo, comfortable for drivers, and one of the best vans to drive.”

Guillaume Sicard, Country Head UK & Managing Director Renault Brand UK, said: “Kangoo is a huge success story and for it to win the ‘Best Small Van’ for the second consecutive year proves how untouchable it is in its fiercely competitive sector. With increasing numbers of business users switching to electric light commercial vehicles, the addition of the ‘Best Small Electric Van’ award also underlines that Kangoo is the number one choice for small van buyers regardless of their chosen powertrain.”

Kangoo is available in Advance and Extra trim levels, offering a choice of efficient petrol, diesel or 100% electric powertrains, plus short-, long-wheelbase and crew van formats. It offers up to 20 advanced driver assistance systems, with the standard specification including the EASY LINK infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen, DAB radio with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, 4.2-inch colour TFT driver information display, automatic headlights and rain sensitive front wipers, smartphone integration with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®, manual air conditioning, heated and electrically-adjustable door mirrors, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

The pure-electric Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric offers a load volume of up to 4.2m3, a maximum 764kg payload, 1,500kg of towing capacity, and a driving range of up to 186 miles (WLTP). Its flexible charging means that an 80% charge can be achieved in around 43 minutes when using rapid DC charging at up to 80kW.

The Kangoo is priced from £20,250 plus VAT, and the Kangoo E-Tech electric starts at £32,350 plus VAT before the PIVG.

The Kangoo sits alongside the Trafic and Master models in the long-established range of award-winning Renault light commercial vehicles. With the launch of the forthcoming Trafic E-Tech Electric, there is a fully-electric version of each Renault LCV.

For more information on the Kangoo, please visit: https://business.renault.co.uk/van-range/kangoo-van.html