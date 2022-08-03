- Renault Master E-Tech now features a larger 52kWh battery
- New battery extends range to 126 miles (WLTP), an increase of 68 per cent
- 20-80 per cent battery charge achieved in 90 minutes using a 22kW DC charge point
- 30 miles of charge can be added in 120 minutes via a 11kW charging station
- Five versions available, including Panel Van, Chassis Cab and Platform Cab
- Choice of two trim levels – Start and Advance – depending on body style
- Five-year battery warranty as standard
- Prices start from £45,160 plus VAT after the PiVG
The Renault Master E-Tech has been enhanced with the addition of a new 52kWh battery, providing significantly improved range and enabling more businesses to consider switching to an all-electric commercial vehicle.
Available to order from August 1st with first deliveries due in September, the latest version of the award-winning Master E-Tech costs from £45,160 plus VAT after the PiVG.
The larger battery replaces the previous 33kWh version and the Master E-Tech is now able to cover up to 126 miles (WLTP) on a single charge. This represents an improvement of 68 per cent, with the increased range now allowing a greater number of companies and drivers to opt for the Master E-Tech without the worry that going all-electric will impact on the efficiency of operations. A five-year battery warranty adds further reassurance.
Flexible charging options further strengthen the usability of the Master E-Tech. With a standard 7kW wallbox, the battery can be charged from 20-80 per cent in five hours, while simply plugging into a domestic socket will restore the same amount of charge in 10 hours. On the road, drivers can add 30 miles of charge in 120 minutes using a public 11kW charging station or go from 20-80 per cent charge in five hours. Plugging into a 22kW DC charger adds 30 miles of range in just 45 minutes, with the battery boosted from 20-80 per cent in 90 minutes.
The inclusion of regenerative braking, low rolling resistance tyres and the energy-saving ECO mode also work to optimise the available range.
As well as enjoying environmental gains, such as zero tailpipe emissions in-use and near silent operation, together with lower running costs, Master E-Tech customers benefit from the traditional versatility and practicality of the Master. Five versions are available, including Panel Van, Chassis Cab and Platform Cab, with the Panel Van offering a payload of up to 1,420kg and load volume of up to 13m3.
Panel Van versions are available exclusively with the new Advance level of trim, while the Platform Cab and Chassis Cab variants feature the entry-level Start specification.
Advance builds on the Start trim level with the likes of manual air conditioning, rear parking sensors and automatic headlights and wipers as standard. Unique in the sector, Advance trim offers a full suspension seat adding significant benefits in terms of driving and comfort. What’s more, customers receive side wind assist, which complements the other ADAS features of Hill start assist and ESC (Electronic Stability Control) that are standard across the Master E-Tech range.
NEW RENAULT MASTER E-TECH PRICING
|
MODEL
|
BASIC PRICE
|
VAT 20%
|
TOTAL RETAIL PRICE
|
VED YEAR 1
|
DELIVERY CHARGE
|
FIRST REG. FEE
|
OTR PRICE
|
OTR PRICE (after PiVG)
|
Panel Van FWD MM35 E-Tech 52kWh Advance MY22
|
£48,400
|
£9,680
|
£58,080
|
£0
|
£700
|
£55
|
£58,835
|
£53,835
|
Panel Van FWD LM35 E-Tech 52kWh Advance MY22
|
£49,200
|
£9,840
|
£59,040
|
£0
|
£700
|
£55
|
£59,795
|
£54,795
|
Chassis Cab FWD ML35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22
|
£41,800
|
£8,360
|
£50,160
|
£0
|
£700
|
£55
|
£50,915
|
£45,915
|
Chassis Cab FWD LL35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22
|
£43,650
|
£8,730
|
£52,380
|
£0
|
£700
|
£55
|
£53,135
|
£48,135
|
Platform Cab FWD LL35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22
|
£43,950
|
£8,790
|
£52,740
|
£0
|
£700
|
£55
|
£53,495
|
£48,495
TRIM SPECIFICATIONS
New Renault Master E-Tech – Start Chassis & Platform Cabs
Technology
- Radio with DAB, Bluetooth and USB
- ESC (Electronic Stability Control)
- Grip Xtend
- Hill Start Assist
- Trailer Swing Assist
- Trip computer – multi-functional with rev counter
Interior
- Closed glove box
- Two cup holders on centre console
- Interior chrome trim
- Driver’s seat – height adjustable, lumbar adjustment and armrest
- Steering wheel – height adjustment
- Electric front windows
- Passenger bench seat
- Overhead parcel shelf
- Kaleido – dark grey upholstery
Exterior
- C-Shaped DRLs
- Door mirrors – electric adjustment, heated
- Tyre repair kit
Safety and Security
- Full-steel bulkhead
- ABS with EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution)
- Electronic immobiliser
- Remote central locking
- Airbag – driver
- Deadlocking
New Renault Master E-Tech – Advance Panel Van (in addition to Start)
Interior
- Driver’s seat – fully adjustable suspension type
- Electric front windows – driver’s side one touch descending
- Pivoting seatback table with dual split underseat storage compartment
- 12V power socket in load area
- Manual air conditioning and pollen filter
Exterior
- Automatic headlights and wipers
- Chrome trim on front grille
- 16″ steel wheels with large wheel stylers
Safety and Security
- Side wind assist
- Wide view mirror
- Rear parking sensors
- Seatbelts – 3-point height-adjustable seatbelts with pretensioners
- Rear running board and handles
- Anchorage points: 8 for short wheel base (SWB) and 10 for medium and long wheel base (LWB) weight allowed per anchorage point: approximately 500kg
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|
Motor
|
Master E-Tech 52 kWh
|
Motor type
|
Synchronous with rotor coil
|
Maximum Torque (Nm) @ 2590 rpm
|
210
|
Maximum Power
|
57 kW / 76 hp
|
Range
|
|
WLTP driving range (miles)
|
Up to 126
|
WLTP driving range – City cycle (miles)
|
Up to 160
|
Battery
|
|
Battery type
|
Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (LiMiNmCoO)
|
Battery weight (kg)
|
350
|
Capacity (kWh)
|
52
|
Number of elements
|
192 cells
|
Nominal voltage
|
348
|
Charging
|
|
AC Charging
|
7.4 kW
|
DC Charging
|
22 kW
|
From 0 to 100% (AC)
|
8h 33
|
From 0 to 80% (DC)
|
2h 54
|
Standard charge plug type
|
Plug and vehicle side: IEC 62196 Type2 Mennekes
|
Charging Mode (IEC 62196)
|
Mode 3, or Mode 2 with EVSE cable limited to 10 amps, with 3-pin plug
WEIGHTS & DIMENSIONS
|
MODEL/WEIGHT (kg)
|
Gross Vehicle Weight
|
Gross Train Weight
|
Max Payload
|
Kerb Weight
|
Max Weight on front axle
|
Max Weight on rear axle
|
Braked trailer capacity
|
Unbraked trailer capacity
|
Panel Van FWD MM35 E-Tech 52kWh Advance MY22
|
3500
|
3500
|
1420
|
2080
|
1850
|
2100
|
0
|
0
|
Panel Van FWD LM35 E-Tech 52kWh Advance MY22
|
3500
|
3500
|
1308
|
2192
|
1850
|
2100
|
0
|
0
|
Chassis Cab FWD ML35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22
|
3500
|
3500
|
1,567
|
1,933
|
1850
|
2100
|
–
|
–
|
Chassis Cab FWD LL35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22
|
3500
|
3500
|
1,546
|
1,954
|
1850
|
2100
|
–
|
–
|
Platform Cab FWD LL35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22
|
3500
|
3500
|
1,664
|
1,836
|
1850
|
2100
|
–
|
–
|
Dimensions
|
MM35
Panel Van
|
LM35
Panel Van
|
ML35
Chassis Cab
|
LL35
Chassis Cab
|
LL35
Platform Cab
|
Load volume m3
|
10.8
|
13.0
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Wheelbase
|
3682
|
4332
|
3682
|
4332
|
4332
|
Overall length
|
5575
|
6225
|
5670
|
6320
|
6207
|
Front overhang
|
869
|
869
|
869
|
869
|
869
|
Rear overhang
|
1024
|
1024
|
1119
|
1119
|
1006
|
Front track width
|
1750
|
1750
|
1750
|
1750
|
1750
|
Rear track width
|
1730
|
1730
|
1730
|
1730
|
1730
|
Overall width (without mirrors)
|
2070
|
2070
|
2070
|
2070
|
2070
|
Overall width (with mirrors/extended)
|
2470
|
2470
|
2470 / 2654
|
2470 / 2654
|
2470 / 2654
|
Overall height (unladen)
|
2499
|
2488
|
2265
|
2258
|
2264 / 2457
|
Ground clearance
|
174
|
172
|
166
|
166
|
166
|
Width between wheel arches
|
1380
|
1380
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Load/Cargo area length at floor
|
3083
|
3733
|
3184 – 3466
|
3834 – 4840
|
3741 – 4583
|
Load/Cargo area length at 1.1m
|
3030
|
3680
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Maximum loading area width
|
1765
|
1765
|
2170 – 2350
|
2170 – 2350
|
2170 – 2350
|
Headroom (load area height)
|
1894
|
1894
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Sliding door width
|
1270
|
1270
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Sliding door height
|
1780
|
1780
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Rear door width
|
1580
|
1580
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Rear door height
|
1820
|
1820
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Sill height (min / max) (unladen)
|
545 / 558
|
543 / 557
|
735 / 740
|
736 / 741
|
579 / 583
For more information on the Renault Master E-Tech, please visit www.renault.co.uk