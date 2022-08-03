Renault Master E-Tech now features a larger 52kWh battery

New battery extends range to 126 miles (WLTP), an increase of 68 per cent

20-80 per cent battery charge achieved in 90 minutes using a 22kW DC charge point

30 miles of charge can be added in 120 minutes via a 11kW charging station

Five versions available, including Panel Van, Chassis Cab and Platform Cab

Choice of two trim levels – Start and Advance – depending on body style

Five-year battery warranty as standard

Prices start from £45,160 plus VAT after the PiVG

The Renault Master E-Tech has been enhanced with the addition of a new 52kWh battery, providing significantly improved range and enabling more businesses to consider switching to an all-electric commercial vehicle.

Available to order from August 1st with first deliveries due in September, the latest version of the award-winning Master E-Tech costs from £45,160 plus VAT after the PiVG.

The larger battery replaces the previous 33kWh version and the Master E-Tech is now able to cover up to 126 miles (WLTP) on a single charge. This represents an improvement of 68 per cent, with the increased range now allowing a greater number of companies and drivers to opt for the Master E-Tech without the worry that going all-electric will impact on the efficiency of operations. A five-year battery warranty adds further reassurance.

Flexible charging options further strengthen the usability of the Master E-Tech. With a standard 7kW wallbox, the battery can be charged from 20-80 per cent in five hours, while simply plugging into a domestic socket will restore the same amount of charge in 10 hours. On the road, drivers can add 30 miles of charge in 120 minutes using a public 11kW charging station or go from 20-80 per cent charge in five hours. Plugging into a 22kW DC charger adds 30 miles of range in just 45 minutes, with the battery boosted from 20-80 per cent in 90 minutes.

The inclusion of regenerative braking, low rolling resistance tyres and the energy-saving ECO mode also work to optimise the available range.

As well as enjoying environmental gains, such as zero tailpipe emissions in-use and near silent operation, together with lower running costs, Master E-Tech customers benefit from the traditional versatility and practicality of the Master. Five versions are available, including Panel Van, Chassis Cab and Platform Cab, with the Panel Van offering a payload of up to 1,420kg and load volume of up to 13m3.

Panel Van versions are available exclusively with the new Advance level of trim, while the Platform Cab and Chassis Cab variants feature the entry-level Start specification.

Advance builds on the Start trim level with the likes of manual air conditioning, rear parking sensors and automatic headlights and wipers as standard. Unique in the sector, Advance trim offers a full suspension seat adding significant benefits in terms of driving and comfort. What’s more, customers receive side wind assist, which complements the other ADAS features of Hill start assist and ESC (Electronic Stability Control) that are standard across the Master E-Tech range.

NEW RENAULT MASTER E-TECH PRICING

MODEL BASIC PRICE VAT 20% TOTAL RETAIL PRICE VED YEAR 1 DELIVERY CHARGE FIRST REG. FEE OTR PRICE OTR PRICE (after PiVG) Panel Van FWD MM35 E-Tech 52kWh Advance MY22 £48,400 £9,680 £58,080 £0 £700 £55 £58,835 £53,835 Panel Van FWD LM35 E-Tech 52kWh Advance MY22 £49,200 £9,840 £59,040 £0 £700 £55 £59,795 £54,795 Chassis Cab FWD ML35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22 £41,800 £8,360 £50,160 £0 £700 £55 £50,915 £45,915 Chassis Cab FWD LL35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22 £43,650 £8,730 £52,380 £0 £700 £55 £53,135 £48,135 Platform Cab FWD LL35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22 £43,950 £8,790 £52,740 £0 £700 £55 £53,495 £48,495

TRIM SPECIFICATIONS

New Renault Master E-Tech – Start Chassis & Platform Cabs

Technology

Radio with DAB, Bluetooth and USB

ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

Grip Xtend

Hill Start Assist

Trailer Swing Assist

Trip computer – multi-functional with rev counter

Interior

Closed glove box

Two cup holders on centre console

Interior chrome trim

Driver’s seat – height adjustable, lumbar adjustment and armrest

Steering wheel – height adjustment

Electric front windows

Passenger bench seat

Overhead parcel shelf

Kaleido – dark grey upholstery

Exterior

C-Shaped DRLs

Door mirrors – electric adjustment, heated

Tyre repair kit

Safety and Security

Full-steel bulkhead

ABS with EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution)

Electronic immobiliser

Remote central locking

Airbag – driver

Deadlocking

New Renault Master E-Tech – Advance Panel Van (in addition to Start)

Interior

Driver’s seat – fully adjustable suspension type

Electric front windows – driver’s side one touch descending

Pivoting seatback table with dual split underseat storage compartment

12V power socket in load area

Manual air conditioning and pollen filter

Exterior

Automatic headlights and wipers

Chrome trim on front grille

16″ steel wheels with large wheel stylers

Safety and Security

Side wind assist

Wide view mirror

Rear parking sensors

Seatbelts – 3-point height-adjustable seatbelts with pretensioners

Rear running board and handles

Anchorage points: 8 for short wheel base (SWB) and 10 for medium and long wheel base (LWB) weight allowed per anchorage point: approximately 500kg

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Motor Master E-Tech 52 kWh Motor type Synchronous with rotor coil Maximum Torque (Nm) @ 2590 rpm 210 Maximum Power 57 kW / 76 hp Range WLTP driving range (miles) Up to 126 WLTP driving range – City cycle (miles) Up to 160 Battery Battery type Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (LiMiNmCoO) Battery weight (kg) 350 Capacity (kWh) 52 Number of elements 192 cells Nominal voltage 348 Charging AC Charging 7.4 kW DC Charging 22 kW From 0 to 100% (AC) 8h 33 From 0 to 80% (DC) 2h 54 Standard charge plug type Plug and vehicle side: IEC 62196 Type2 Mennekes Charging Mode (IEC 62196) Mode 3, or Mode 2 with EVSE cable limited to 10 amps, with 3-pin plug

WEIGHTS & DIMENSIONS

MODEL/WEIGHT (kg) Gross Vehicle Weight Gross Train Weight Max Payload Kerb Weight Max Weight on front axle Max Weight on rear axle Braked trailer capacity Unbraked trailer capacity Panel Van FWD MM35 E-Tech 52kWh Advance MY22 3500 3500 1420 2080 1850 2100 0 0 Panel Van FWD LM35 E-Tech 52kWh Advance MY22 3500 3500 1308 2192 1850 2100 0 0 Chassis Cab FWD ML35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22 3500 3500 1,567 1,933 1850 2100 – – Chassis Cab FWD LL35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22 3500 3500 1,546 1,954 1850 2100 – – Platform Cab FWD LL35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22 3500 3500 1,664 1,836 1850 2100 – –

Dimensions MM35 Panel Van LM35 Panel Van ML35 Chassis Cab LL35 Chassis Cab LL35 Platform Cab Load volume m3 10.8 13.0 – – – Wheelbase 3682 4332 3682 4332 4332 Overall length 5575 6225 5670 6320 6207 Front overhang 869 869 869 869 869 Rear overhang 1024 1024 1119 1119 1006 Front track width 1750 1750 1750 1750 1750 Rear track width 1730 1730 1730 1730 1730 Overall width (without mirrors) 2070 2070 2070 2070 2070 Overall width (with mirrors/extended) 2470 2470 2470 / 2654 2470 / 2654 2470 / 2654 Overall height (unladen) 2499 2488 2265 2258 2264 / 2457 Ground clearance 174 172 166 166 166 Width between wheel arches 1380 1380 – – – Load/Cargo area length at floor 3083 3733 3184 – 3466 3834 – 4840 3741 – 4583 Load/Cargo area length at 1.1m 3030 3680 – – – Maximum loading area width 1765 1765 2170 – 2350 2170 – 2350 2170 – 2350 Headroom (load area height) 1894 1894 – – – Sliding door width 1270 1270 – – – Sliding door height 1780 1780 – – – Rear door width 1580 1580 – – – Rear door height 1820 1820 – – – Sill height (min / max) (unladen) 545 / 558 543 / 557 735 / 740 736 / 741 579 / 583

