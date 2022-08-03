  • Renault Master E-Tech now features a larger 52kWh battery
  • New battery extends range to 126 miles (WLTP), an increase of 68 per cent
  • 20-80 per cent battery charge achieved in 90 minutes using a 22kW DC charge point
  • 30 miles of charge can be added in 120 minutes via a 11kW charging station
  • Five versions available, including Panel Van, Chassis Cab and Platform Cab
  • Choice of two trim levels – Start and Advance – depending on body style
  • Five-year battery warranty as standard
  • Prices start from £45,160 plus VAT after the PiVG

The Renault Master E-Tech has been enhanced with the addition of a new 52kWh battery, providing significantly improved range and enabling more businesses to consider switching to an all-electric commercial vehicle.

Available to order from August 1st with first deliveries due in September, the latest version of the award-winning Master E-Tech costs from £45,160 plus VAT after the PiVG.

The larger battery replaces the previous 33kWh version and the Master E-Tech is now able to cover up to 126 miles (WLTP) on a single charge. This represents an improvement of 68 per cent, with the increased range now allowing a greater number of companies and drivers to opt for the Master E-Tech without the worry that going all-electric will impact on the efficiency of operations.  A five-year battery warranty adds further reassurance.

Flexible charging options further strengthen the usability of the Master E-Tech. With a standard 7kW wallbox, the battery can be charged from 20-80 per cent in five hours, while simply plugging into a domestic socket will restore the same amount of charge in 10 hours. On the road, drivers can add 30 miles of charge in 120 minutes using a public 11kW charging station or go from 20-80 per cent charge in five hours. Plugging into a 22kW DC charger adds 30 miles of range in just 45 minutes, with the battery boosted from 20-80 per cent in 90 minutes.

The inclusion of regenerative braking, low rolling resistance tyres and the energy-saving ECO mode also work to optimise the available range.

As well as enjoying environmental gains, such as zero tailpipe emissions in-use and near silent operation, together with lower running costs, Master E-Tech customers benefit from the traditional versatility and practicality of the Master. Five versions are available, including Panel Van, Chassis Cab and Platform Cab, with the Panel Van offering a payload of up to 1,420kg and load volume of up to 13m3.

Panel Van versions are available exclusively with the new Advance level of trim, while the Platform Cab and Chassis Cab variants feature the entry-level Start specification.

Advance builds on the Start trim level with the likes of manual air conditioning, rear parking sensors and automatic headlights and wipers as standard. Unique in the sector, Advance trim offers a full suspension seat adding significant benefits in terms of driving and comfort. What’s more, customers receive side wind assist, which complements the other ADAS features of Hill start assist and ESC (Electronic Stability Control) that are standard across the Master E-Tech range.

NEW RENAULT MASTER E-TECH PRICING

MODEL

BASIC PRICE

VAT 20%

TOTAL RETAIL PRICE

VED YEAR 1

DELIVERY CHARGE

FIRST REG. FEE

OTR PRICE

OTR PRICE (after PiVG)

Panel Van FWD MM35 E-Tech 52kWh Advance MY22

£48,400

£9,680

£58,080

£0

£700

£55

£58,835

£53,835

Panel Van FWD LM35 E-Tech 52kWh Advance MY22

£49,200

£9,840

£59,040

£0

£700

£55

£59,795

£54,795

Chassis Cab FWD ML35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22

£41,800

£8,360

£50,160

£0

£700

£55

£50,915

£45,915

Chassis Cab FWD LL35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22

£43,650

£8,730

£52,380

£0

£700

£55

£53,135

£48,135

Platform Cab FWD LL35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22

£43,950

£8,790

£52,740

£0

£700

£55

£53,495

£48,495

 

TRIM SPECIFICATIONS

New Renault Master E-Tech – Start Chassis & Platform Cabs

Technology

  • Radio with DAB, Bluetooth and USB
  • ESC (Electronic Stability Control)
  • Grip Xtend
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Trailer Swing Assist
  • Trip computer – multi-functional with rev counter

Interior

  • Closed glove box
  • Two cup holders on centre console
  • Interior chrome trim
  • Driver’s seat – height adjustable, lumbar adjustment and armrest
  • Steering wheel – height adjustment
  • Electric front windows
  • Passenger bench seat
  • Overhead parcel shelf
  • Kaleido – dark grey upholstery

Exterior

  • C-Shaped DRLs
  • Door mirrors – electric adjustment, heated
  • Tyre repair kit

Safety and Security

  • Full-steel bulkhead
  • ABS with EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution)
  • Electronic immobiliser
  • Remote central locking
  • Airbag – driver
  • Deadlocking

New Renault Master E-Tech – Advance Panel Van (in addition to Start)

Interior

  • Driver’s seat – fully adjustable suspension type
  • Electric front windows – driver’s side one touch descending
  • Pivoting seatback table with dual split underseat storage compartment
  • 12V power socket in load area
  • Manual air conditioning and pollen filter

Exterior

  • Automatic headlights and wipers
  • Chrome trim on front grille
  • 16″ steel wheels with large wheel stylers

Safety and Security

  • Side wind assist
  • Wide view mirror
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Seatbelts – 3-point height-adjustable seatbelts with pretensioners
  • Rear running board and handles
  • Anchorage points: 8 for short wheel base (SWB) and 10 for medium and long wheel base (LWB) weight allowed per anchorage point: approximately 500kg

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Motor

Master E-Tech 52 kWh

Motor type

Synchronous with rotor coil

Maximum Torque (Nm) @ 2590 rpm

210

Maximum Power

57 kW /  76 hp

Range

 

WLTP driving range (miles)

Up to 126

WLTP driving range – City cycle (miles)

Up to 160

Battery

 

Battery type

Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (LiMiNmCoO)

Battery weight (kg)

350

Capacity (kWh)

52

Number of elements

192 cells

Nominal voltage

348

Charging

 

AC Charging

7.4 kW

DC Charging

22 kW

From 0 to 100% (AC)

8h 33

From 0 to 80% (DC)

2h 54

Standard charge plug type

Plug and vehicle side: IEC 62196 Type2 Mennekes

Charging Mode (IEC 62196)

Mode 3, or Mode 2 with EVSE cable limited to 10 amps, with 3-pin plug

 

WEIGHTS & DIMENSIONS

MODEL/WEIGHT (kg)

Gross Vehicle Weight

Gross Train Weight

Max Payload

Kerb Weight

Max Weight on front axle

Max Weight on rear axle

Braked trailer capacity

Unbraked trailer capacity

Panel Van FWD MM35 E-Tech 52kWh Advance MY22

3500

3500

1420

2080

1850

2100

0

0

Panel Van FWD LM35 E-Tech 52kWh Advance MY22

3500

3500

1308

2192

1850

2100

0

0

Chassis Cab FWD ML35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22

3500

3500

1,567

1,933

1850

2100

Chassis Cab FWD LL35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22

3500

3500

1,546

1,954

1850

2100

Platform Cab FWD LL35 E-Tech 52kWh Start MY22

3500

3500

1,664

1,836

1850

2100

 

Dimensions

MM35

Panel Van

LM35

Panel Van

ML35

Chassis Cab

LL35

Chassis Cab

LL35

Platform Cab

Load volume m3

10.8

13.0

Wheelbase

3682

4332

3682

4332

4332

Overall length

5575

6225

5670

6320

6207

Front overhang

869

869

869

869

869

Rear overhang

1024

1024

1119

1119

1006

Front track width

1750

1750

1750

1750

1750

Rear track width

1730

1730

1730

1730

1730

Overall width (without mirrors)

2070

2070

2070

2070

2070

Overall width (with mirrors/extended)

2470

2470

2470 / 2654

2470 / 2654

2470 / 2654

Overall height (unladen)

2499

2488

2265

2258

2264 / 2457

Ground clearance

174

172

166

166

166

Width between wheel arches

1380

1380

Load/Cargo area length at floor

3083

3733

3184 – 3466

3834 – 4840

3741 – 4583

Load/Cargo area length at 1.1m

3030

3680

Maximum loading area width

1765

1765

2170 – 2350

2170 – 2350

2170 – 2350

Headroom (load area height)

1894

1894

Sliding door width

1270

1270

Sliding door height

1780

1780

Rear door width

1580

1580

Rear door height

1820

1820

Sill height (min / max) (unladen)

545 / 558

543 / 557

735 / 740

736 / 741

579 / 583

 

