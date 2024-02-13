Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric available to order from 14th December priced from £40,995

Near 30-year success story of the Renault Scenic enters a new chapter with the next-generation all-electric version

Innovatively reinvented to provide modern families with all they need to travel freely and safely, with an increased focus on sustainability

Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric offers a range of up to 379 miles

Three model range – techno, esprit Alpine and iconic – offers generous levels of equipment as standard

Up to £750 deposit contribution available across the range when bought via a 7.9% APR Representative Personal Contract Plan (PCP), with monthly payments for £459**

Available to order from 14th December 2023 priced from £40,995 OTR, with first customer deliveries from May

The Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric, the next chapter in a 30-year success story in family mobility, will be available to order from 14th December priced from £40,995, with first deliveries expected in May.

Fully electric and brimming with useful and intuitive technology, its all-electric powertrain features a compact 87kWh battery and a 220hp motor, capable of delivering a 379-mile range. The 2.78m wheelbase ensures an exceptionally spacious cabin and it is lighter (1852kg) and more compact than the average C-segment vehicle. Its pioneering Solarbay opacifying glass roof and ingenious rear armrest – includes storage for devices, screen stands and cup holders – create an inviting, comfortable and practical space for families.

The OpenR Link multimedia system features more than 50 apps and the ability to plan your journey effortlessly, powered by Google services and accessed through a 12.3-inch driver information display on the dashboard and a 12-inch vertical central screen.

Clever use of new materials and a complete absence of leather in the interior are part of a renewed focus on sustainability. In fact, up to 24% of the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric’s materials are recycled while 90% of its mass – including the battery – is recyclable.

The three-model range, comprising techno, esprit Alpine and iconic trim, will be available to order from 14th December, with first customer deliveries from May 2024.

From the opening of ordering, customers can also benefit from a deposit contribution of up to £750 when they purchase the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric via a 7.9%, 48-month Personal Contract Plan (PCP)**. Via this finance option they can drive away in Renault’s latest all-electric model from only £459 per month.

Exterior design

The Scenic E-Tech 100% electric’s architecture is groundbreaking. It features a fully flat floor, large 19- or 20-inch wheels, a long wheelbase, and a Solarbay opacifying panoramic roof, creating an adaptable space perfect for modern families.

Its proportions are unique, too, at 4.47m long, 1.86m wide, and 1.57m high, ensuring remarkable roominess and uncompromising comfort for everyone. The extra height of the driver’s seat is reassuring and enhances safety, while passengers in the rear have as much knee- and headroom as the top C-segment family cars.

The Nouvel’R logo sits among an array of superimposed small diamonds making up the grille. These patterns merge into the headlights at the top of the grille, creating a spectacular high-tech effect. A striking welcome sequence greets its occupants as they approach.

At the rear, the high-tech lights are cited like two arrows and appear to stretch the width of the vehicle. Micro-optical technology brings them to life when activated, yet they appear to float when switched off.

Aerodynamic efficiency was a central focus throughout the design process. At the front, air curtains optimise the air flow around the vehicle, while the sculpted rear dispels drag with a character-defining line. The lightweight alloy wheels feature a design that reduces air inlet space, while the door handles retract flush with the body.

Six appealing body colours will be available: Flame Red, Midnight Blue, Diamond Black, Shadow Grey, matte Shadow Grey (exclusive to the esprit Alpine trim) and Arctic White. Depending on the trim, the roof and door pillars can be finished in contrasting Diamond Black.

Interior design

The stand-out feature of the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric is the Solarbay panoramic glass roof, developed in partnership with Saint-Gobain. Its AmpliSky technology uses a combination of PDLCs (polymer dispersed liquid crystals) to change the opacity of the glass one segment at a time.

Renault is the first mass-market car manufacturer to offer a panoramic roof that can be either fully or partially opacified in segments. The driver and passengers can choose any of four roof settings: full light, full opaque, light at the front but opaque at the back, and the reverse. More practical than a conventional roller blind, it allows passengers in the back to lighten or opacify the roof in their area without affecting the occupants in the front. Its operation can be controlled using a button by the overhead light or by voice control using Google Assistant for an effect that positively wows passengers.

Clever storage abounds in the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric, with up to 38.7 litres of it throughout the cabin. This includes the glove compartment (4 litres), door bins (13.6 litres), an open storage area in the centre console (6.6 litres) with two large cupholders (2 litres) and a compartment under the armrest (3.4 litres) which also slides forwards and backwards by 70mm. Under the centre screen is storage and wireless charging for smartphones, while pockets behind the front seats add a further 2.4 litres each.

Rear seat passengers have their own ingenious armrest with two swivelling arms, 3.6 litres of storage for smartphones and tablets, fold-out stands to watch screens comfortably, two cupholders and two USB-C ports.

A concealed trap door allows long items to be carried without folding down the rear seat by providing access to the ample 545-litre boot that increases to 1,670 litres with the seats folded.

Electronica pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre joined forces with Renault, along with Ircam and the Group’s sound design teams, to develop two types of sounds: VSPs (Vehicle Sounds for Pedestrians, to warn people that the car is approaching when it is moving at less than 18mph) and the Welcome sound sequence (which plays when you sit in the car). Every detail was analysed to create sounds that capture the Renault brand’s spirit, are instantly recognisable in our cities’ soundscapes and convey a feeling of movement.

Four MULTI-SENSE modes – Comfort, Sport, Eco and Perso – provide a different atmosphere by combining the indoor lights and screen colour in varying ways with the driving sensations (steering-wheel resistance, powertrain calibration and pedal response). MULTI-SENSE also customises the mood with Living Light, a choice of 48 colours for the dashboard, backlighting and front and rear door strips.

The OpenR Link multimedia system with Google built-in features more than 50 apps available from Google Play. The system is accessed through a 12.3-inch driver information display on the dashboard, joined in an L-shape by a 12-inch vertical central display in the middle of the console. On the driver information display, the traditional round dial has been replaced by a 28-degree diagonal speed line, reminiscent of Renault’s diamond-shaped logo.

The journey planner has been optimised by Google and Renault engineers for electric vehicles and takes into account the need to pre-condition the battery temperature when nearing charging stops on the journey. This allows the system to make smarter decisions about where to charge, optimising charging time and significantly shortening journey time as a result. Charging stops can be selected based on their power rating and the payment methods the driver prefers. And this can all be done directly on your phone before leaving the house, with the itinerary sent to the car automatically.

Weather information supplied by Google helps to accurately estimate the battery’s remaining range by taking information such as wind direction and speed into account.

All-electric powertrain

The Scenic E-Tech 100% electric features a 160kW (220hp) motor with 300Nm coupled with a 87kWh pack in the long-range model that achieves up to 379 miles (WLTP). The battery design has been optimised to the smallest detail with the modules arranged over two tiers to fit perfectly within the CMF-EV platform.

Thanks to LG’s NMC (nickel, manganese, cobalt) technology, the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric’s battery is 6% more energy dense than that in the Megane E-Tech 100% electric. A heat pump is standard in the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric, helping to recover heat and energy that would otherwise be wasted.

Pre-conditioning of the battery happens automatically as the car nears a scheduled charging stop, ensuring it is at the optimal temperature on arrival and helping to cut charge times. As a result, drivers can enjoy 2 hours of range on a motorway (equivalent to approximately 50kWh with a 150kW charge) by charging for just 30 minutes.With up to 22kW AC and 150kW DC charging capacity, customers can enjoy charging speeds that eclipse those of many rivals.

MODEL POWER (hp) TORQUE (Nm) WLTP RANGE (miles) CONSUMPTION

(kWh/62 miles) CO 2 EMISSIONS (g/km) 0-62mph (secs) TOP SPEED (mph) Scenic E-Tech 100% electric 220hp 217 300 379 14.5 0 8.4 105.6



Safety and driver assistance

The Scenic E-Tech 100% electric comes with up to 30 advanced driver assistance and safety systems (ADAS), including a new tool called Safety Coach.

Safety Coach assesses driving behaviour and habits to provide tailored advice on driving style and ADAS use. The system gathers data from the various vehicle sensors and analyses key factors such as acceleration, distance from other vehicles, speed limit awareness, and more.

The new motorway and traffic assistant Active Driver Assist combines adaptive cruise control, Stop & Go and lane centring to adapt to the road. At low speeds, such as in a traffic jam, the lane centring system can be adjusted by the driver to keep the vehicle to one side of the road to ease the passage of emergency vehicles.

The smart cruise control system – included in Safety Coach – can automatically adjust the vehicle speed to account for distance between other cars.

Sustainability

Creating environmentally-friendly vehicles is at the core of Renault Group’s vision and its roadmap to increase the proportion of recycled materials relative to total mass to 33% by 2030. As a result, up to 24% of the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric’s materials are recycled and 90% of its mass – including the battery – is recyclable.

The Scenic E-Tech 100% electric’s ferrous components are on average 37% recycled materials, while its bonnet and doors are up to 80% recycled aluminium. The aluminium is processed in a closed loop that sees offcuts sorted, compacted, and returned to the supplier to be fed back into the production process. This helps reduce carbon emissions during vehicle production and secures stocks of raw materials, while the use of aluminium in the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric’s body saves weight, increasing efficiency.

51% of the steering wheel cover is bio-sourced: 25% is PVC made from ricin oil; 26% is cotton weft. The cockpit uses 26% recycled plastic; the storage bins in the door panels are 45% recycled fibre; floor mats are 54% recycled plastic bottles; the seat upholstery in techno and esprit Alpine trims is 100% recycled fabric, while the iconic version is 87% recycled.

The Solarbay opacifying panoramic roof uses recycled glass in its manufacture, with 50% of it made of waste from plate and automotive glass production, while 90% of it can be recycled at the end of its life. In addition, the Solarbay glass roof is 6-8kg lighter than a conventional panoramic roof equipped with a mechanical blind.

Renault Group and Saint-Gobain have also developed an innovative plan to use recycled glass from end-of-life vehicles from the Indra network, a subsidiary of “Future is Neutral”, Renault Group’s entity specialised in the circular economy. The recovered glass will be used to make tinted windows for Renault Group brands starting at the end of this year.

There is no leather whatsoever in the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric. The steering wheel wears a grained coated fabric with a much smaller carbon footprint than leather that does not diminish the perceived quality, feel or comfort.

The modular design of the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric’s battery pack makes it easy to repair, recycle, or redeploy in second-life roles such as in stationary storage systems, with over 20 maintenance centres already established in Europe for that purpose.

Like Zoe and Megane E-Tech electric, the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric uses an excited synchronous motor. More efficient than a permanent magnet motor, it uses no rare earth materials.

The Scenic E-Tech 100% electric is assembled at the Douai plant within ElectriCity, where it benefits from localised production techniques. Renault Group is aiming for carbon neutrality at all three ElectriCity plants as early as 2025, at all European production plants by 2030, and at all plants worldwide by 2050.

UK specifications

Three distinct versions make up the Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric range, starting with the generously-equipped techno trim. Its standard specification includes 19-inch ‘streamline’ diamond cut alloy wheels, front and rear full LED lights, electric flush door handles, flush roof bars, shark fin antenna, electric folding door mirrors and logo puddle lights.

The interior is marked out by its 12.3-inch driver information display and 12-inch OpenR multimedia screen, powered by Google services with Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play store. Over-the-air updates keep the system fully up to date, while wireless smartphone replication and a wireless smartphone charger ensure drivers are always connected.

Also included as standard are automatic air conditioning, a frameless electro-chromatic rear-view mirror, rear-view camera, front and rear park assist, heated front seats and steering wheel, paddle shifters for regenerative braking, automatic wipers, multi-sense with ambient lighting, the ingenuous rear armrest and electric boot opening.

Advanced driver assistance systems include intelligent adaptive cruise control, traffic and speed sign recognition, driver attention alert, distance warning alert, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane centring, active emergency braking system with pedestrian and cyclist detection and blind spot warning.

The esprit Alpine trim introduces 20-inch ‘speedway’ diamond cut alloy wheels, specific heated sports seats with blue stitching, esprit Alpine exterior badging plus satin grey detailing, fabric dashboard, esprit Alpine heated steering wheel, blue carpet, blue detailing in storage compartments, and blue door panel inserts.

Crowning the range is the iconic, with 20-inch ‘oracle’ diamond cut alloy wheels, electric driver’s seat with massage function, Harman Kardon sound system, soft fabric dashboard with real wood inserts, light fabric seats made from recycled materials, Solarbay opacifying panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, 360-degree camera, and a smart rear-view mirror.

Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric pricing

MODEL BIK (2023/2024) BASIC PRICE VAT 20% TOTAL RETAIL PRICE VED YEAR 1 DELIVERY CHARGE FRF OTR PRICE techno E-Tech 100% electric 220hp long range 2% £33,533.33 £6,706.67 £40,240 £0 £700 £55 £40,995 esprit Alpine E-Tech 100% electric 220hp long range 2% £35,616.67 £7,123.33 £42,740 £0 £700 £55 £43,495 iconic E-Tech 100% electric 220hp long range 2% £37,283.33 £7,456.67 £44,740 £0 £700 £55 £45,495



Grade walk

techno standard equipment

19’’ streamline diamond cut alloy wheels

12.3″ driver information display cluster

12″ multimedia OpenR link screen

Google assisted services (Google Assistant, Maps, Play store)

connected services including over the air updates

wireless smartphone replication

wireless phone charger

auto air conditioning

automatic wipers with rain sensor & sensitivity settings

electric folding wing mirrors

electric boot opening

intelligent adaptive cruise control

front and rear full LED lights

electric flush door handle

shark fin antenna

flush roof bars

rear view camera

front & rear park assist

heated seats and steering wheel

multi-sense with ambient lighting

frameless electro-chromatic rear-view mirror

ingenious rear armrest

driver attention alert

traffic & speed sign recognition

distance warning alert

lane departure warning

lane keep assist

active emergency braking system – urban and pedestrian/ cyclist

rear active emergency braking system

active emergency braking system junction function

lane centring & adaptative cruise control

logo puddle lamp

blind spot warning

paddle shift levers for regenerative braking

esprit Alpine (in addition to techno)

20’’ speedway diamond cut alloy wheels

specific heated sports seats with blue stitching

exterior esprit Alpine badging + satin grey detailing

soft fabric dashboard

esprit Alpine heated steering wheel

blue carpet

blue detailing in storage compartments

blue door inserts in panel

iconic (in addition to esprit Alpine)

20″ oracle diamond cut alloy wheels

electric driver seat with massage function

Harman Kardon sound system

soft fabric dashboard with real wood inserts

light fabric seats, made using recycled materials

Solarbay opacifying panoramic sunroof

hands-free parking

360° camera

smart rear-view mirror

Technical Specifications (awaiting full homologation)

E-Tech 100% electric 220hp long range Battery type (kwh) 87 Number of seats 5 Range & consumption WLTP driving range (miles) 379 Consumption homologated in combined cycle (kWh/62 miles) 14.5 CO 2 emissions (g/km) 0 Motor Electric motor technology synchronous motor with coiled rotor Approval protocol WLTP Motor / tcs code 6AM Engine type Electric Maximum power (kw) 160 Maximum power (hp) 217 Maximum power (rpm) Tbc Maximum torque (Nm) 300 Maximum torque (rpm) Tbc Battery Usable capacity (kwh) 87 Battery type lithium-ion Total voltage (v) 400 Battery weight (kg) Tbc Number of battery modules / cells 16/384 Gearbox Gearbox reduction gear Type of gearbox Automatic Number of forward gears 1 Performance Maximum speed mph (kph) 105.6 (170) 0-62 mph in seconds 8.4 Standing 400m (s) Tbc Standing 1000m (s) Tbc Steering & axles Power assisted yes (electric) Front-end type Pseudo McPherson Rear-end type multi-link rear train (cradle & connecting rods) Turning circle kerb to kerb (m) 10.9 Number of steering turns required at full travel Tbc Wheels & tyres Equilibre wheel dimensions (18″) Tbc Techno wheel dimensions (20″) Tbc Limited edition wheel dimensions (20″) Tbc Braking system Anti-locking braking systems (ABS) Yes Brake assist (BA) Yes Electronic stability control (ESC) Yes Front: ventilated discs (mm) / width (mm) Tbc Rear: disks (dp) Ø (mm) / width (mm) Tbc Parking brake Automatic Weight minimum empty weight (kg) 1,852 / 1,863 / 1,860 maximum empty weight (kg) 1,914 / 1,910 / 1,918 front empty weight (kg) 1,008 / 1,013/ 1,010 rear empty weight (kg) 844 / 850/ 849 payload minimum / maximum (kg) 523 / 599 maximum gross vehicle weight (kg) 2,441 maximum gross train weight 3,541 maximum towing weight braked / unbraked (kg) 1100 / 750 maximum roof load (kg) 80 Suspension Front Pseudo McPherson Rear Train rear multilink (cradle & connecting rods) Charging Charging capability (adaptable for single or three phase power) 3kW – 22kW ac; up to dc 150kW 2.3kW domestic socket (10A single phase) 0-100% 47 hours Plug green-up socket 3.7kW (16A single phase) 0-100% 28 hours 7.4kW wallbox (32A single phase) 0-100% 13 hours 11kW charging point (16A three phase) 0-100% 7 hours 15 minutes 22kW charging point (32A three phase) 0-100% 3 hours 45 minutes DC rapid charger 0-80% 37 minutes 30 minutes rapid charging (electric range in miles) 239



Dimensions

Dimensions Mm Wheelbase 2,785 Overall length 4,470 Front overhang 842 Rear overhang 843 Overall width with door mirrors unfolded/folded 2,085/1,864 Unladen height 1,572 Unladen height with sharkfin antenna 1,589 Unladen height with tailgate open 2,073 Ground clearance unladen 157 Front (1st row) seat length 521 Rear row knee room 278 Rear elbow width 1,325 Rear backrest angle 27 Headroom 1st row (front seats) standard roof Tbc Headroom 2nd row (rear seats) standard roof/solarbay 884/880 Maximum load length at floor level/bottom level, without/with seats folded Tbc Rear opening height Tbc Rear opening width upper, maximum, lower Tbc Interior width between wheel arches Tbc Boot height under liner Tbc Volumes Litres Minimum boot volume 545 Maximum boot volume 1,670 Boot storage space under floor Tbc Maximum boot volume including storage under floor Tbc

