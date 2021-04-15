The Bannatyne Hotel in Darlington has completed significant refurbishment works during lockdown in readiness for the hotel reopening its doors on 17 May.

Since the most recent closure in November 2020, the hotel has transformed 45 bedrooms at the Southend Avenue hotel. New carpets have been fitted and the bedrooms and bathrooms have been redecorated.

It hopes to take advantage of an expected ‘staycation boom’ during the summer as travellers prefer to holiday in the UK rather than risk going abroad.

In the interim, the hotel has also erected a marquee in the grounds to provide a warm and dry place for guests to enjoy the hotel’s updated food and drinks menu. The menu includes afternoon tea and light bites, as well as a variety of sharing platters for guests to enjoy.

The hotel remained open to provide accommodation for key workers and essential travellers through lockdown, during which, guest satisfaction scores increased by ten per cent.

One guest comment stated: “Rooms are warm and comfortable, amazing mattress, breakfast is good. They paid a lot of attention to covid measures, i.e. offering clean pens to sign forms with, handing out paper menus instead of the laminated folders. The garden is beautiful, and the hotel is in a good area of town, a 5 minute walk from the centre.”

John Price, general manager at the Bannatyne Hotel Darlington, said: “I am pleased that our refurbishment works on the bedrooms and bathrooms throughout the hotel have been completed, and we are all really looking forward to welcoming all guests back when we are able to.

“Our outdoor dining offering is greatly improved with the introduction of the marquee, meaning whatever the weather, our guests will still be warm and dry!

“We believe that many people will choose to remain closer to home for their holidays this year and Darlington is a great base for visiting some iconic places. Scarborough and the coast, York, Durham, Newcastle and the Yorkshire Moors and Dales are all nearby as well as attractions including Bowes Museum and Beamish Museum.

“We can’t wait for May 17 to welcome back old friends and new guests.”