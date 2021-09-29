It is well-known that Dubai is the most popular city among foreigners. Wealth, luxury and comfort, as well as property to buy in Dubai attracts people around the world. You want to come back to this city again and again. However, even the most chic and favorite things can get boring. There is a brief information about all the resorts in the UAE, where you can purchase an ideal real estate.

Dubai – attractive place

Dubai is the most popular resort and fast-growing metropolis. It is a place where domestic and foreign investors want to spend billions on the real estate. The great number of skyscrapers and observation sites are here. Besides, there are lots of gyms. The shopping and entertainment spheres are well developed, as well as the social environment. Dubai is equally attractive for adults and interesting for children.

Abu Dhabi – the capital of the UAE and beach holidays

Abu Dhabi has less entertainment than Dubai. However, the capital is also called «Arab New York». It is comfortable in Abu Dhabi. The life is busy here. Moreover, the spirit of fashion and modernity is manifested in everything. Abu Dhabi has excellent beaches, but the city cannot show an open bay panorama.

Sharjah — maximum rest

Party-goers do not come to Sharjah at all. Young people hardly ever choose this city for spending free time. The fact is that alcohol is completely prohibited in Sharjah. For this reason, Sharjah is often cheaper than Dubai. You can buy a budget hotel tour near the coastline. People often come to Sharjah with children, as it is calm here. There are excellent beaches and places for a promenade.

Ajman – peace and comfort

Ajman is the smallest emirate in the UAE. It is suitable for those who do not like the noise of cosmopolitan. There are different parks and shopping malls. In addition, the life is comfortable in this emirate.

Ras Al Khaimah – carefree resort

People come to Ras Al Khaimah for a high-level vacation according to the all-inclusive system. There is a lot of greenery and very few tourists, so people feel a bit far from civilization, but it doesn’t mean that it hasn’t entertainment.

Fujairah – unusual weather

Fujairah is surrounded of the Oman Gulf, which significantly changes the climate. People go to Fujairah for a beach holiday, as there are good wide coastlines. What’s more, the water temperature is warmer than in other parts of the UAE.

Choose a property in the UAE

