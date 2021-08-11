An artistic gymnast will take the next step, stretch and tumble towards fulfilling her dreams after securing grades that will take her to America.

Mia Scott, a student at St John’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College, Bishop Auckland, part of the Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust, achieved three A*s at A Levels and will head off to the University of Illinois.

“My results have absolutely exceeded expectations and I’m really excited to start,” said Mia, 18, from Shildon.

“We have had online lessons, online exams, mock exams and a lot of disruption but St John’s has been so supportive, especially during my training, allowing me to attend after school sessions to catch up on work. I am going to Illinois so I can continue my gymnastics at the college alongside a psychology degree.”

Mia has represented the GB Development Team, the Espoir England Team, the Junior Great British Team and the Senior England Team.

Fellow artistic gymnast-turned tumbler Elisha Yorke, 18, is heading to Manchester to read Spanish and Business Management after achieving A*, A and B in her A Levels. Elisha, from Bishop Auckland, competed for Great Britain in Portugal whilst at St John’s.

“I’m really happy with my results and I’m excited to go to Manchester,” Elisha said.

Theo Hunt, 18, is heading to Manchester to read Politics and Modern History after achieving three A*s in History, English Literature and RE (Philosophy and Ethics).

“Going back into lockdown in January was difficult but the school was brilliant, all the teachers worked hard to ensure we had the support we needed,” said Theo, of Bishop Auckland, who has goals to work within politics.

Heading for a fresh start at Cardiff University is Sophia Dunn, 18, from Newton Hall, Durham.

“This year has been so all over the place so I am absolutely over the moon with my results and am in shock; I couldn’t be happier,” said Sophia.

Ben Richmond, 18, from Bishop Auckland achieved two Bs in Criminology and Psychology and a D* in Btec IT.

“I’m really pleased with my results; I’m taking a year out and I’m going to have to learn how to drive,” said Ben. “Then I’m hoping to do a degree apprenticeship with the police.”

Ben completed his education remotely from March 2020, including his entire Year 13 year.

“There’s lots of avenues to explore career-wise in the police but I’d love to be a detective one day,” he said. “I’ve been working at Grant’s Gym too to earn some money and am a keen powerlifter; my total is 535kgs.”

With a love of Biology and animals Phoebe Dempsey, 18, from Bishop Auckland is attending the University of Glasgow to study Zoology having achieved two Bs and a C in Physics, Biology and Chemistry.

Ross Alderson, 18, from Shildon studied Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics and has achieved four A*s.

“I’m going to the University of York to study physics; I did a research project with Nuffield and York and the professors were really friendly, even during my interview they offered to show me around the campus so it was the obvious choice for me,” said Ross.

Achieving four A*s in English Language/Literature, Media Studies, Spanish, and an EPQ, Jasmine Bark, 18, from Crook is heading to the University of York to read English Literature.

“I love writing and my goal is to become a ghost writer,” said Jasmine. “I know that might sound silly and I’m sure nobody says that’s their goal because it’s kind of writing with none of the credit, but I think it’d be really interesting and you’d get to meet some cool people.”

Daniel Avery McAleese, 18, from Ferryhill is attending the University of Nottingham to study Veterinary Medicine. Daniel achieved three A*s in Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

“We’ve got horses at home and I love them so maybe I’ll become an equine vet.”

With a Northern Irish mum and having lived in Northern Ireland when he was little Connor Machin feels almost like he’s heading back home to attend the University of Ulster to study Counselling and Communication.

“I’m excited to go back to Northern Ireland. I know some people there and my degree, although not a full psychology degree, will allow me to join the NHS to follow a career in counselling.”

Also celebrating success are Kieran Allen having achieved an A* and two As in Maths, Further Maths and Product Design. Kieran is attending the University of Durham to read Maths.

Twins Beatrice and Harriet Caulton are also celebrating and they are heading to the University of Durham and University of York respectively. Beatrice achieved two A*s and a B in Sociology, Psychology and Chemistry. Harriet achieved two A*s and a B in Sociology, RE and Psychology.

Headteacher Lisa Byron said: “We are delighted with our students’ results and achievements. It has been a very difficult year for young people in education but our students have been resilient and committed to their studies, despite all of the challenges they have faced.

“Their excellent results are a testimony to their dedication, hard work and determination to do well. We are so very proud of them and are delighted with their success. Our staff have worked tirelessly to support our students during their time at St John’s, particularly with remote learning during the extended periods of lockdown and self-isolation, and we are all excited to see how they grow from strength to strength in the next chapter of their lives whether that be in education, training or employment.”