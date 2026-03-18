Retail Oil Trading Surges 246% as Investors React to Iran Conflict

Retail investors sharply increased their activity in oil markets this week as geopolitical tensions escalated following developments involving Iran, according to new trading data from Spreadex.

Analysis of platform activity by The Investors Centre shows that the volume of oil traded by retail investors rose 246% between 6 March and 13 March, highlighting how quickly individual traders responded to the unfolding geopolitical situation. The surge reflects a common pattern in financial markets where energy commodities become focal points for trading during periods of geopolitical uncertainty.

Oil prices are particularly sensitive to developments in the Middle East due to the region’s central role in global energy supply. Any perceived disruption to supply chains or transport routes can trigger significant market volatility, prompting investors to adjust positions rapidly.

At the same time, the data suggests that traders are becoming increasingly cautious as market uncertainty rises. Stop-loss orders — which automatically close positions when prices move against traders — increased by 27% over the past week, indicating that many investors are actively managing downside risk during volatile conditions.

Key Trading Activity Indicators

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 Metric Change Retail oil trading volume +246% (6–13 March) Stop-loss orders placed +27% over the past week Trading activity via mobile app 54% of total flow New account applications Broadly unchanged vs previous weeks/months

“Geopolitical events tend to drive short-term volatility across commodities, currencies and equities. Oil in particular is highly sensitive to developments in the Middle East because of the region’s importance to global energy supply. When tensions rise, investors often react quickly by trading energy markets, but the increase in stop-loss orders also suggests that traders are becoming more focused on risk management,” Thomas Drury, Co-Founder and Senior Trading Analyst at The Investors Centre said.

The data also highlights how retail trading behaviour continues to shift toward mobile platforms. More than half of all trading activity — 54% — was executed via mobile devices, reflecting the growing role of smartphone trading apps in enabling investors to respond to market developments in real time.

Despite the spike in trading activity, applications to open new accounts have remained broadly stable when compared with both the previous two weeks and the previous two months, suggesting that the recent surge in activity is primarily being driven by existing traders rather than a wave of new market participants.

As geopolitical tensions continue to influence global markets, analysts say commodity markets — particularly oil — are likely to remain a key focus for retail traders looking to navigate periods of heightened volatility.

Practical steps investors can take during geopolitical market volatility

Avoid reacting impulsively to breaking news.

Geopolitical events can trigger rapid market movements that may prove short-lived. Investors should avoid making immediate trading decisions based purely on headlines and instead focus on broader market trends and longer-term investment strategies.

Use risk management tools such as stop-loss orders.

Periods of market uncertainty often lead to sudden price swings. Stop-loss orders can automatically close positions if prices move against traders, helping limit potential losses during volatile periods.

Maintain diversified exposure across assets.

Rather than concentrating on a single commodity reacting to geopolitical events, investors may benefit from maintaining diversified portfolios across sectors and asset classes to reduce exposure to sudden market shocks.