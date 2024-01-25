Revolent Partners with Snowflake to Bridge Skill Gaps

Revolent today announced a collaboration with Snowflake to equip joint customers and partners across the globe with business-ready specialists to help them get the most out of Snowflake Data Cloud.

Revolent is leveraging the data engineering training material from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to provide a Data Engineer talent program to further mobilize the world’s data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud and help Snowflake partners address their data engineer skills gaps.

As such, Revolent’s Snowflake Data Engineer program will cross-train experienced tech professionals (or ‘Revols’) to become SnowPro and dbt-certified specialists. The training also includes modules on data ingestion, orchestration, governance, and modeling with plenty of hands-on application, as well as extensive consultancy training to ensure these specialists are delivery-ready from day one.

“Snowflake’s global customer base grew significantly in 2023, so the demand for Snowflake experts will only continue to rise,” commented Ian Clark, CEO of Revolent. “Our talent program aims to empower organizations across the globe to gain better data insights and achieve their KPIs with specialist talent who can successfully implement and manage their instance of Snowflake’s unified platform.”

“Revolent’s ability to attract and develop talent with in-demand skills for high-growth technologies, combined with its commitment to empower organizations on a global scale, will help our joint customers continue to maximize the value they get from the Data Cloud,” said Tyler Prince, SVP Worldwide Alliances and Channels at Snowflake. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with Revolent to drive their custom Snowflake Data Engineer training program and build new talent in our ecosystem.”

Revolent helps clients build sustainable and diverse talent pipelines by hiring, cross-training, and placing experienced IT talent on-site as business-ready, net-new cloud specialists, while also offering the option to reskill or upskill their existing teams.

For more information, please visit www.revolentgroup.com/services/create-new-talent/snowflake.

Click here to learn more about how the Snowflake SnowPro certification supports Data Cloud skills development, career growth, and positive business impacts.