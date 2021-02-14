A technology-driven spin out that looks to transform cell production is the latest business to move into The Biosphere lab facility on Newcastle Helix.

Moving from the International Centre for Life, CellulaREvolution spun-out of Newcastle University in 2019 and are currently working on bringing their continuous cell culturing technologies, that aid the production of ‘clean meat’ to the market. This revolutionary new approach could transform this industry. The company’s bioreactor enables large quantities of adherent cells to be grown or manufactured. This technology means cells can be created more quickly and efficiently to produce products such as lab-grown meat – an environmentally friendly food source alternative to meat. CellulaREvolution’s technology can also be used in the cell therapy and biologic field to scale-up cell production, reducing carbon footprint and resources.

CellulaREvolution’s move into the state-of-the-art Biosphere space reflects the Company’s recent rapid expansion from its original three co-founders, Leo Groenewegen, Dr. Martina Miotto and Professor Che Connon, to eight employees, with plans for further expansion in the near future. The Biosphere is a fit-for-purpose laboratory and office building dedicated to life science innovation, research, development, and commercialisation. The facility is located in the heart of Newcastle’s vibrant and historic City Centre and £1.5bn life science eco-system. As well as 3D Bio-Tissues and Atelerix (co-founded by Professor Connon), CellulaREvolution will join seven other spinouts including, AMLo Biosciences, NewCells Biotech, NorthGene, MDNA Life Sciences, BiBerChem, Demuris and Alcyomics. This new cluster of innovative biotech and life sciences companies reinforces Newcastle’s status as a city of cutting-edge life science research and development.

Dr. Martina Miotto, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of CellulaREvolution said:

“CellulaREvolution was born in Newcastle therefore it was important when expanding that our premises remained in the North-East to further contribute to the growing and innovative life sciences sector here. Newcastle continues to enhance its strength in creating and supporting talent and innovation in the life science sector, with the creation of The Biosphere facility.

“The Biosphere provides us with not only a well-equipped laboratory space but also a fit for purpose office. The building facilitates the day-to-day operations of numerous life science companies, which was an important aspect when considering our new base.

“Being in the heart of a vibrant city centre and surrounded by such a stimulating eco-system, including the two world-class universities, is one of the biggest benefits as it allows us to connect with talented individuals and teams with different skills and specialisms, providing a wealth of opportunity for new collaborations, networking and access to local talent.”

Councillor Ged Bell, Cabinet Member for Employment and Culture at Newcastle City Council said:

“Newcastle is a popular hot spot for innovative and ambitious life science companies. A huge welcome to CellulaREvolution, who have joined this growing life science cluster and our collaborative eco-system on Newcastle Helix. Seeing continued interest in The Biosphere signals confidence in our city as a place to locate and grow a business. The commercialisation of life science research, not only supports the growth of our thriving life sciences sector, it creates jobs and opportunities for the next generation. As we look towards to recovery of our economy, our city’s strengths in biomedical and life sciences are continuing to play a vital role.”

Luke Dunnett, Property Business Manager at The Biosphere, added:

“We are so proud to have some of the region’s best talent and minds in The Biosphere. The range and quality of the science happening here is playing a vital role in further enhancing Newcastle’s global reputation as a hotspot for life sciences.

“We are delighted CellulaREvolution will be joining the many companies within the Biosphere that look to improve the lives of people through their innovative research.

“We look forward to supporting CellulaREvolution on their journey towards commercialisation.”

The Biosphere is a purpose-built laboratory facility on Newcastle Helix dedicated to the commercialisation of life sciences. It has secured significant funding through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the Government’s Local Growth Deal through the North East LEP. Both funds help local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support innovation, businesses, create jobs and local community regenerations.

For further information about CellulaREvolution visit https://cellularevolution.co.uk/