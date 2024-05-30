RGCF welcomes rising star as it continues its positive growth trajectory

left to right, CF Partner, Nick Johnson, CF Executive Andy Alexander and Partner and Head of CF, Carl Swansbury

RG Corporate Finance (RGCF) has welcomed talented rising star Andy Alexander to the firm as Corporate Finance Executive, as it continues to expand its team to meet demand for its CF advice and services.

Andy joins the Newcastle-based corporate finance boutique from Azets, formerly MHA Tait Walker, where he spent four years developing his audit expertise working with clients in sectors such as manufacturing, sport, technology and social care.

From Northumberland, he began his career in 2017 at an accountancy firm in the East Midlands alongside studying for a BA Hons Accountancy & Finance degree from Sheffield Hallam University.

He returned to the North East on MHA Tait Walker’s Graduate Scheme, where he achieved his ACA Chartered Accountancy and audit qualifications.

As part of RGCF, Andy will advise on a variety of M&A transactions, working closely with the RGCF team of more than 20 corporate finance, financial /tax due diligence and transactional tax specialists and an extensive, and growing, regional and national portfolio of clients.

Andy Alexander, CF Executive at RGCF, said: “I am really excited to take this next step in my career, joining RGCF at what is a very interesting time for the firm and the economy. RGCF has built a great reputation, and its pipeline of work reflects both its standing in the UK M&A market as well as the demand for the quality services and advice it provides.”

Carl Swansbury, Partner and Head of Corporate Finance at RGCF, said: “Andy is a very talented rising star and I’m delighted we’ve been able to attract him to RGCF, as a corporate finance executive. We are building a national CF team with a strong blend of talent and experience that can provide our clients with practical, contemporary and objective advice to ensure the best possible outcome from their transactions.

“Andy has the opportunity to develop his career with RGCF working as part of our outstanding team, gaining expertise and experience that will serve him and our clients well in the coming years.”