This pairing of leeks and tasty wild mushrooms with Indica Rice and aged cheese makes this a hearty and filling dish. Quick and easy to make, ideal for a quick supper or a Saturday lunch with friends. Use highly versatile European Rice, grown in Greece, to ensure quality and flavour.

Rice and leek pilaf with wild mushrooms

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

300g European Indica Rice

500g dried mushrooms – Porcini, Trumpets and Morels

500ml lukewarm water

500g leeks – finely chopped

100g Vegan Parmesan cheese (optional)

60g vegan butter

20ml vegan friendly cognac

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper

Pinch of tarragon

Instructions:

Soak the dried mushrooms in the lukewarm water.

Place a pot of water, with a teaspoon of sugar and pinch of salt, over a medium-high heat and simmer the leeks until they soften. Drain the water.

Place a saucepan over a medium-high heat, melt half the butter, and sauté the rice and partially cooked leeks with the pinch of tarragon, salt and pepper.

Add the mushroom, the cognac and then slowly stir in the mushroom water.

Simmer the mixture for about 20 minutes until cooked.

Grate the cheese.

When ready, remove from the heat, stir in the remaining butter, add the grated cheese, and serve hot.

ABOUT EUROPEAN RICE

European Rice is high quality rice grown in Greece since the 1950s and other European countries. There are two varieties: Indica Rice (long rain) and Japonica Rice (medium grain). European Rice has a high nutritional value, being rich in B vitamins, such as Niacin, Thiamine, Riboflavin and Selenium. The EU is both self-sufficient and a net exporter of Japonica rice. All European rice complies with the Integrated Quality Management System for the Agricultural Production of Rice, which is based on good agricultural practices which respect the environment, protect the producer-grower’s health and offer a healthy and safe product for consumers. For more information see: https://www.europeanrice.eu/

Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.