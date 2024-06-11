Pensioners tuck into a taste of WWII during D-Day anniversary

PENSIONERS who lived through WWII have been treated to a taste of their past thanks to some big-hearted North East businesses.

Residents at Church View Care Home, in Bishop Auckland, tucked into some free fish and chips as the nation commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day this week.

And there was a sentimental reason behind the free chippy tea; During the war, fish and chips were eaten regularly as they were exempt from Government rationing.

With National Fish and Chip Day moved to June 6 this year to coincide with the anniversary, Collins Seafoods – the UK’s leading supplier of frozen-at-sea fish – teamed up with nearby Beedle’s Chipps to put a smile on the residents’ faces.

“We are a local business that supports other local businesses and people within the community. We have a good relationship with Church View Care, and it was an opportunity to give something back,” said James Beedle, owner of Beedle’s Fish and Chips.

“The residents at the home will remember the war and D-Day – Winston Churchill even called fish and chips ‘good companions’ and he ensured they weren’t rationed as he thought it would be detrimental to morale during the war.

“This just shows how important fish and chips are, not just to the nation, but the larger supply chain involved.”

Around 167m portions of fish and chips are still sold annually in the UK.

Despite the influx of international cuisine, YouGov polling reveals that fish and chips is still the top takeaway treat for almost one in five Brits – while a staggering 22 per cent of UK adults make a weekly pilgrimage to the local chippy.

And it was all smiles at the South Church home as they tucked into Collins’ freshly fried fish along with some chips, made from potatoes supplied by Thames Fruit and Veg.

“We are extremely proud to be involved in this initiative with James at Beedle’s Chipps,” said Craig English, Managing Director of Collins Seafoods, which is based in Newton Aycliffe.

“It is great that National Fish and Chip Day has been moved to tie in with D-Day, as well all know how important Winston Churchill thought fish and chips were to morale during WWII.

“We know that James and his team provide fantastic fish and chips and I’m sure the residents at Church View enjoyed them.”

For more information on Collins Seafood, visit https://www.collinsseafoods.co.uk/