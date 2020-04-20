RIPON Grammar School student Araminta Praud’s charity Colour Dash has smashed her £1,000 target to raise £2,705 towards supporting disadvantaged young people during these challenging times.

All the proceeds will go to the Prince’s Trust youth charity, which is running a Coronavirus Support Hub for young people, as well as providing vital job, education and training opportunities.

Araminta organised the fun-filled event, which took place the day before the government banned all mass gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, at RGS as part of her extended project qualification.

The 18-year-old, from Boroughbridge, who worked with the Prince’s Trust previously through school, explained why she chose the charity: “The work they do is really important to me. They help underprivileged young people my age and give them the opportunities that I am lucky enough to have. I strongly believe everyone should have the same opportunities, no-one should be limited.”

She is delighted to have raised so much money: ‘My aim was to raise £1,000. I never expected to raise this much. In these testing times I know this money is going to a great cause. The Prince’s Trust is helping support young people with their new Coronavirus Support Hub whilst also continuing to provide opportunities through their other programmes.”

She described the atmosphere at Colour Dash as amazing: “Everyone was smiling and laughing, supporting each other and taking photos. To see families and friends crossing the finish line together was a proud moment. I’ve even had people enquiring about next year.”