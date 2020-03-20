Reigning Ginetta GT5 Challenge champion Scott McKenna will step up to the BTCC-supporting Porsche Carrera Cup GB this season, racing for multiple champions and fellow Teessiders, Redline Racing.

The North Yorkshire youngster will join Teesside-based frontrunners Redline Racing for the coming Carrera Cup GB season, a team that has claimed 10 Drivers’ titles and 14 championships in total across classes since 2004.

Scott will follow in the footsteps of sportscar and BTCC stars such as Daytona 24 Hours winner Richard Westbrook, BTCC champion Tim Harvey and current touring car frontrunner Dan Cammish as drivers to have sat in a Redline Porsche, participating in the top class for the coming season.

Redline’s newest addition will also wear the prestigious ‘blue roundel’ on his Porsche 911 GT3 for the coming season, after being added to the BRDC Rising Stars scheme that has been previously worn by the likes of six-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton MBE.

A former Ginetta Junior racer, Scott enjoyed his most successful season to date in 2019 as he scooped six victories and a total of 10 podium finishes in the Ginetta GT5 Challenge, including a dominant win from pole position in front of the BTCC crowds at Snetterton back in August.

With eyes set on the Le Mans 24 Hours in the near future, the Stokesley racer has his eyes set on silverware with the hope of forming a title-winning north east partnership.

“I am absolutely delighted to be racing in Porsche Carrera Cup GB this year with Redline Racing, not only a multi championship-winning team, but also a team from the North East of England like myself and who I have personally known since I was born”, said McKenna.

“Our pre-season testing is currently underway. The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car is new to me so the learning curve is steep but incredibly rewarding. I am enjoying the new challenges this car and Championship will provide and look forward to the season ahead.

“This will be my third year racing and without my family, sponsors and friends I would not be in this position. This is a dream come true!”

Scott will be team-mate to Northumberland racer Matty Graham, making it a true north east line-up.

The Porsche Carrera Cup GB season – televised live on ITV4 – consists of 16 races held across eight meetings alongside the British Touring Car Championship. The season is currently postponed for three meetings however, due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Redline Racing are also taking part in the Racing Heroes initiative, a new charity that is bringing military veterans with skills in engineering, mechanics and logistics into motorsport in conjunction with the team’s new partnership with Eighty-One powerdrink.