RMT Technology Strengthens Technical Support Team with Triple Appointment

(from left) Daniel Lisle, Andrew McDonald and Ben Caygill of RMT Technology

RMT Technology is gearing up to meet growing client demand with the appointment of a further three talented professionals to its technical support team.

The specialist technology arm of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors has brought in Ben Caygill, Daniel Lisle and Andrew McDonald to enhance the delivery of its cutting-edge services as demand for its range of bespoke, security-first solutions continues to rise.

Each of the new recruits brings a wealth of experience to their roles, adding significant depth to RMT Technology’s expert team.

Ben Caygill is taking a leading role in technical project deployment, ensuring that complex IT solutions are delivered seamlessly to clients.

Andrew McDonald previously worked with a multinational plc and brings a detailed understanding of large-scale IT operations to his new role, which will be invaluable as he supports RMT Technology’s diverse client base.

Daniel Lisle is specialising in the deployment of their security-first solutions and innovations which fortify clients’ cybersecurity defences.

These latest appointments follow on from RMT Technology’s recent expansion of its senior team, with new commercial director Stephen McNickle and corporate leader Susan Bell now both being instrumental in steering the company’s ongoing growth.

RMT Technology works in partnership with a wide range of SMEs to build tailored strategies that prioritise security, infrastructure and data management to meet their specific business and operational needs.

Mike Hayes, managing director at RMT Technology, says: “The quality of service and insight that our expert team provides has been central to RMT Technology’s rapid expansion in the last few years and we’re fully focused on continuing to build the brand and the business.

“Adding Ben, Daniel and Andrew increases our capacity to deliver the services our clients require and will help us achieve our future growth ambitions.

“The business need for remote, secure access to bespoke technology services is growing exponentially. By enhancing our team with unrivalled technological expertise, we’re ensuring that RMT Technology remains at the forefront of this critical industry evolution while providing the best possible client service to meet that need.”

Alongside RMT Accountants, RMT Technology is part of Sumer, a top 15 UK accountancy practice on a mission to champion SMEs. It has ten regional accountancy Hubs, with more than 40 offices, and over 1,300 colleagues. Sumer is dedicated to providing comprehensive support to SMEs across the country, aligned with the values of RMT Technology.