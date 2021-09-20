LAUGHTER marked Roald Dahl Day at a Teesside care home after residents and staff dressed up as the author’s famously funny characters.

Mrs Twit, Miss Honey, an Oompa Loompa, and the BFG were just some of Dahl’s creations brought to life at Mandale House Care Home, on Acklam Road, Thornaby.

For one resident, the day was a double celebration, as he share’s a birthday with Dahl.

Brian Buckle, who turned 82 on Roald Dahl Day, when the author would have celebrated his 105th birthday, donned the oversized ears of the Big Friendly Giant for the day.

The care home’s activities coordinator, Sarah Robinson, dressed as Mrs Twit for the day and raced Brian down the corridor to lunch, where he was surprised with a birthday cake.

Fellow residents also made various Roald Dahl themed cards and a golden ticket, while The BFG and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory played on the television in the home’s lounge.

Brian said: “I can’t believe I share a birthday with Roald Dahl. I remember him from when I was younger.

“I loved being the BFG, especially the ears. They kept my own ears warm. The staff had me laughing as they dressed up, especially the Twits.”

Sarah said: “We wanted to celebrate Roald Dahl Day as residents remember reading his stories to their own children.

“It was very special that Brian and Roald share the same birthday. Brian loved his birthday cake and, when everyone sang to him, he did get a bit emotional, but had a wonderful day.”

Tracy Hill, home manager at Mandale House Care Home, added: “The residents were sharing their memories with the staff of reading the famous author’s books and spent the day laughing at some of their attire.

“It’s good to see the residents smiling and getting involved like they do.”