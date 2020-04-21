Rockliffe Hall has teamed up with its wine supplier, Berkmann Wine Cellars, to offer a special discount to customers on their wines during lockdown, with 12.5% of sales being donated to the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Berkman Wine Cellars have introduced a special initiative whereby customers can use an exclusive code to receive 5% off their orders, and the wine company will donate 12.5% of the order value back to Rockliffe Hall. The scheme is aimed at helping restaurants, bars and hotels to continue to make some money during closure, however, Rockliffe Hall will donate the proceeds to its nominated charity, GNAAS.

The wines available from Berkmann Wine Cellars are normally only found in restaurants and bars, but are now available to enjoy at home for special retail prices, and they’re offering home delivery.

To help support the fundraising cause, wine can ordered through Berkmann’s Help for Hospitality website at www.berkmann.co.uk/H4Hshop – the special Rockliffe discount code is H4H274.

Jason Adams, Rockliffe Hall’s Managing Director, says: “This is a great initiative set up by Berkmann Wine Cellars to help support the hospitality industry, and while it is a tough time, we are keen to continue to support our nominated charity for the year, the Great North Air Ambulance Service. Many charities are struggling to raise vital funds during this pandemic as they simply can’t host events in the usual way.”

“We would be delighted if our members, past and future guests could order wine through the Help for Hospitality link. Not only will they be able to enjoy some sensational wines at home, but they’ll be helping support what continues to be an important cause for everyone at Rockliffe Hall.”

www.rockliffehall.com