Rockliffe Hall Golf has won two top accolades at the 59club Service Excellence Awards.

The annual awards, celebrating their tenth anniversary this year, recognise some of the highest-profile and best-loved golf venues across Europe, honouring individuals, teams and the venues themselves.

Jonny Dye scooped the Golf Retail Manager of the Year award while the golf course also won the Gold Flag Resort Award for the fourth year running.

The winners were announced by the BBC’s Dan Walker at an awards ceremony at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club in Coventry on Thursday 12thMarch.

Martyn Stubbings, Golf Director at Rockliffe Hall, says: “This is a fantastic achievement for Jonny who is such an integral part of our exceptional golf team at Rockliffe Hall. We’re also thrilled to have come home for the fourth consecutive year with the Gold Flag Resort Award. This is now the seventh year in a row that Rockliffe Hall has won a 59club flag status, and the sixth time we’ve achieved gold – it’s a credit to every team member at Rockliffe Hall Golf.”

Jonny Dye says: “I couldn’t believe it when they read out my name at the awards. I was delighted to even be shortlisted so to win it was a huge surprise. We’ve got a great team at Rockliffe golf and I wouldn’t have won this award without their support.”

Designed by Hawtree, the world-renowned course architects, Rockliffe Hall’s 18 hole championship golf course is renowned for being one of the most challenging, and longest, in Europe. Alongside the world class course is a fully stocked Pro Shop, extensive practice facilities and driving range, a luxurious yet relaxed clubhouse serving delicious food, and a top quality golf services team, including 4 PGA professionals.

