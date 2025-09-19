Rolls-Royce presents Cullinan Cosmos: a one-of one commission that celebrates the drama of space

Rolls-Royce presents Cullinan Cosmos: a one-of-one commission inspired by space

First Rolls-Royce in history to feature a fully hand-painted Starlight Headliner

Starlight Headliner developed over 160 hours by an in-house Rolls-Royce artist

Bespoke detailing based on a specially created Star Cluster motif

Cullinan Cosmos commissioned through Private Office Dubai

“We wanted to create something our family would remember forever: a Rolls-Royce that captures the essence of the cosmos and shows that no dream is out of reach.”

Commissioning Client, Cullinan Cosmos

“Space travel is an enduring fascination for the commissioning clients of this extraordinary one-of-one motor car. For the Bespoke Collective, this project also explored new frontiers, with our first-ever hand-painted Starlight Headliner. Bold in its conception and spectacular in its realisation, this commission demonstrates how Rolls-Royce brings clients’ otherworldly visions to life with drama, depth, and absolute precision.”

Phil Fabre de la Grange, Head of Bespoke, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce presents Cullinan Cosmos: a one-of-one commission that celebrates the drama of outer space. Commissioned by a family who shares a fascination for the universe with their four-year-old son, this theme was brought to life through a constellation of Bespoke details. At its centre is a Rolls-Royce first – a hand-painted Starlight Headliner painstakingly developed by one of the marque’s in-house artists over 160 hours.

EXTERIOR PALETTE: OUTER LIMITS

Cullinan Cosmos is finished in shimmering Arabescato Pearl, recalling the soft lustre of moonlight across a midnight sky. The exterior is completed with a hand-painted twin coachline in Charles Blue and an Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy that glows like a distant star by night.

INTERIOR SUITE: EXPLORING INNER SPACE

The interior of Cullinan Cosmos offers a calm, meditative environment, inspired by the stillness and wonder of deep space. The reclining seats are finished in Charles Blue and Grace White leather with matching Grace White contrast stitching and piping. Piano White veneers add a crisp, technical edge that subtly echoes the high-gloss surfaces of satellite casings.

The commissioning clients worked with Rolls-Royce designers to create a unique Star Cluster motif, which appears as Bespoke embroidery on the door panels and headrests, and as a hand-painted artwork on the front passenger fascia.

HAND-PAINTED STARLIGHT HEADLINER: NEW HORIZONS

Cullinan Cosmos features the first fully hand-painted Starlight Headliner ever created for a Rolls-Royce motor car. Developed over 160 hours and painted entirely freehand by one of the marque’s in-house artists, it depicts an ethereal interpretation of the Milky Way – the hazy band of stars and cosmic mist visible in the night sky – colour-graded to complement the Bespoke interior palette.

To create the luminous cloud formations, the artist used more than 20 successive applications of acrylic paint, building depth and dimension with a variety of brushes. To achieve the mist effect, the artist turned to an unexpected tool – a makeup brush – to allow the lightest layer of pigments to dry delicately on contact.

The shimmering field of painted ‘stars’ was formed using a combination of fine, pointed brushes and a speckling technique, giving the final composition an organic, celestial quality. Only once the painting on the Starlight Headliner was completed and sealed were the fibre-optic perforations individually punched and positioned by hand to complement the contours of the artwork.

Cullinan Cosmos was commissioned through Private Office Dubai, one of a number of Rolls-Royce’s international Private Offices created to bring the full capabilities of the Bespoke Collective closer to the brand’s most visionary clients.

Cullinan Cosmos was delivered to the commissioning family in time for a special occasion – ready to transform every journey into a voyage through the stars.

CO 2 EMISSIONS & CONSUMPTION.

WLTP (combined) CO 2 emission: 380-363 g/km; Fuel consumption: 16.8-17.7 mpg / 16.8-16.0 l/100km.

Further information: https://bit.ly/3XtQW7q

FURTHER INFORMATION

You can find all our press releases and press kits, as well as a wide selection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage at our media website, PressClub.

You can also follow the marque on social media: LinkedIn; YouTube; Instagram; and Facebook.