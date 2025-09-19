SG Fleet launches Ohme partnership with charger-included EV package for salary sacrifice drivers

SG Fleet, one of the UK’s leading fleet management and vehicle leasing companies, has chosen Ohme as its official home EV charging partner.

To celebrate the collaboration, SG Fleet has introduced an innovative new offer for its customers, where the cost of the Ohme charger is bundled into the monthly rental fee. This means that a driver switching to an EV for the first time won’t have to pay for a charger immediately, but instead can spread the cost over their rental term.

“As the move to electric vehicles continues at pace, ensuring our customers have access to all the support they need for a smooth transition is key,” explains Peter Davenport, Managing Director at SG Fleet. “Offering innovative solutions such as our bundled offer with Ohme is a crucial part of that transition. Ohme’s dynamic smart chargers enable solar or smart tariffs allowing SG Fleet customers to substantially reduce their charging costs. Our role is to keep businesses and their people moving and that means helping them make the switch to electric as seamlessly as possible. By including Ohme chargers in our salary sacrifice package, we’re helping to overcome one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption.”

This new partnership will see SG Fleet recommend Ohme chargers on all electrified vehicles for its salary sacrifice customers. SG Fleet has seen a considerable rise in EVs on its UK-managed fleets in recent years. Since 2021, the percentage of EVs on its salary sacrifice fleet has gone up by more than 400% reflecting the dramatic rise in interest among consumers.

“This collaboration with SG Fleet further underlines Ohme’s commitment to the fleet sector, as more businesses and company drivers switch to EVs,” said Peter McDonald, Ohme Director. “Furthermore, SG Fleet’s bundled package for EV drivers shows the innovative thinking that it is willing to bring to the sector. We look forward to working with them and helping more business drivers with the e-mobility transition.”

With the average UK driver covering 6,800 miles a year, smart charging on an off-peak tariff in a typical EV would cost just £119 for a year’s worth of driving with Intelligent Octopus Go at 7.5p/kWh. At the Standard Variable Tariff of 25.73p/kWh, that same annual mileage would cost £437.41. By comparison, the same mileage in an equivalent petrol car would cost a driver more than £1000.

Ohme is the official charger provider for Mercedes-Benz, Suzuki, Volvo Cars and the Volkswagen Group in the UK and Ireland as well as Hyundai and Smart in the UK, it is also the official exclusive charger provider for customers on the Motability scheme. Ohme has also just won two awards from Business Motoring for Best Electric Charging Point Provider and Best Electric Van Charging Point Provider.

For more details on Ohme visit www.ohme-ev.co.uk

For more details on SG Fleet UK and its services please visit www.sgfleet.com/uk