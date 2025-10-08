OMODA&JAECOO Tops 10,000 UK registrations in September, cementing position as fastest-growing brand entry

OMODA&JAECOO recorded over 10,800 new registrations in September, according to new data from the SMMT*, marking its strongest month of sales

Alongside a market share increase from 2.96% to 3.45%*, it highlights the brand house’s accelerating momentum in the last 12 months

Supporting the dual brand’s growth is a series of recent highlights, including the JAECOO 7 taking the title of Overall Car of the Year at the 2025 Leasing.com Awards

Alongside this, OMODA has continued to strengthen its footprint in the crossover segment, showing the value of the dual-brand strategy that underpins the group’s rise in the UK

The portfolio will broaden further this autumn with the arrival of the JAECOO 5 and all-electric JAECOO E5, extending appeal across new segments

So far this year, OMODA&JAECOO has sold 32,531 cars in the UK

With more than 81 dealers nationwide, OMODA&JAECOO UK remains committed to delivering exceptional customer service, a wide-ranging product offering and outstanding value across the range

London, 6 October 2025 – OMODA&JAECOO UK has achieved its strongest performance to date, surpassing 10,800 combined registrations (10,812) in September. This marks a major step forward in the brand house’s journey as one of the fastest-growing automotive marques ever launched in the UK. Confirmed by today’s data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)*, the milestone of more than 10,000 registrations in a single month comes a little over a year after OMODA entered the UK market – and only eight months since the launch of JAECOO UK.

The September result further positions OMODA&JAECOO among the UK’s most competitive manufacturers, with market share rising from 2.96% in August to an impressive 3.45%*. The achievement highlights how quickly the brand house has established itself as a relevant new choice for British customers and a genuine alternative to long-established OEMs, offering fresh appeal across both SUV and crossover segments. The results further confirm OMODA&JAECOO has sold 32,393 cars in the UK in the last 12 months.

Part of this success lies in OMODA&JAECOO’s approach to modern car ownership and reflects what UK drivers are actively seeking – customer service with a human touch, robust warranty and aftersales support, and vehicles that deliver striking design and advanced technology at competitive price points. The brand’s ability to listen and react quickly has also been key, with MY25 updates to the OMODA 5 and all-electric E5 demonstrating a level of flexibility in product development that sets the brand apart from more traditional manufacturers.

Gary Lan, CEO of OMODA&JAECOO UK, said: “To see more than 10,000 customers choose OMODA&JAECOO in a single month is a powerful endorsement of the work we’ve all put in – not only recently but in the years we’ve also spent preparing to enter one of the world’s most mature automotive markets. Each month brings new growth and tells us that British drivers connect with our vision – cars that combine design, technology and service in a way that feels fresh and relevant to modern life. With the JAECOO 5 and all-electric E5 joining the popular JAECOO 7 – and OMODA now offering the flagship OMODA 9 alongside the updated MY25 OMODA 5 and E5 – we will continue to strengthen our line-up with distinctive products, underpinned by a robust customer experience.”

September’s milestone builds on a wealth of recent successes for the brand house, following a series of individual highlights for both OMODA and JAECOO. The JAECOO 7 was named the Overall Car of the Year and the Leasing.com Awards 2025, while OMODA continues to strengthen its position in the crossover segment, reinforcing the dual-brand strategy that underpins the group’s success.

Looking ahead, the imminent arrival of the JAECOO 5 and all-electric JAECOO E5 will broaden the portfolio and extend appeal across new segments. Supported by a network of 81 dealers nationwide, comprehensive aftersales and a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first), with an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty (where applicable), OMODA&JAECOO UK continues to deliver confidence and long-term value for British customers.

September registrations by brand:

OMODA UK 4,323 JAECOO UK 6,489 TOTAL 10,812

* SMMT, smmt.co.uk/vehicle-data/car-registrations

** All prices quoted are correct at time of writing, October 2025