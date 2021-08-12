BUSINESSES can now meet and entertain colleagues or clients in stylish new North East meeting space at The Delaval Arms, an historic coastal hospitality venue.

Ideally located for business meetings and corporate functions, the venue, at Old Hartley, near Whitley Bay, has ample parking and close proximity to Newcastle airport and railway station, the A1 and A19.

Several private hire rooms are available, with the most popular space being the Bay View Suite.

Comprised of two self-contained private meeting spaces, with panelled walls, private bathrooms and bar, it can host everything from drinks receptions and dinner to presentations, conferences and board meetings for up to 25 people.

Interior designer Simon Bartlett, who has designed top hospitality outlets around the country, has used a pallet of rich fabrics and comfortable furniture sourced from high quality manufacturers such as George Smith of Cramlington.

Functions can also importantly make use of super-fast internet and the latest smart TVs for added connectivity.

The two rooms which make up the Bay View Suite can be hired individually or together and private dining menu packages are available, featuring home cooked pub food with ingredients sourced from local suppliers – with fish sourced at nearby North Shields a particular favourite.

And, for those wanting to add teambuilding activities to their visit, the venue can arrange beer tasting and brewery tours at its on-site King Ælle Brew Co along with outdoor walks, water and beach activities with local surf, kayak and outdoor sports companies.

“Increasingly businesses are keen to return to face to face contact,” said Simon, “and The Delaval Arms is an ideal setting for that.

“Not only are we in a fantastic coastal location, with plenty of free parking, but our rooms are charming, beautiful and exceptionally comfortable – and we are endlessly flexible when it comes to catering and drinks, so great hospitality is guaranteed.”

For more information about hiring the Bay View Suite at The Delaval Arms visit www.delavalarms.com