Royal Enfield X Wheels & Waves collaborate for the Festival’s 14th Edition

New machines on display from the ‘Custom World’ programme.

Royal Enfield entering the newly released SAMURAI at Punks Peak

WIN 2 x Tickets to join Royal Enfield & Vintage Rides in Goa for Motoverse 2025

Cité de l’Océan, Biarritz – Royal Enfield reveals a packed program of activities returning to the Basque Country for the 14th Edition of Wheels & Waves, Biarritz, continuing the long-term partnership with Europe’s leading custom and classic Motorcycle lifestyle event; renowned for its varied range of multisports activities, the festival is famous for more than just motorcycles with Surf and Skate competitions drawing the crowds between the 11th – 15th June.

Visitors to the Royal Enfield display in the Wheels & Waves village will be among the first in the world to see a host of inspiring machines from the Custom World programme, original one-of-a-kind motorcycles, crafted both in-house and in collaboration with the world’s finest custom builders. This year’s Custom World display is set to be the most diverse and unique to date, with new builds from Japan’s Sureshot, Kingston Custom, Sideburn Magazine, Balinese AMS Garage and much more.

The iconic Punks Peak sprint race returns to Mont Jaizkibel on Wednesday 11th June, with Royal Enfield entering the newly released SAMURAI, a Compact Performance Chopper built by Sureshot’s Takuya Aikawa, based on a 648cc air-oil-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin-cylinder SOHC engine, the displacement has been increased to 865cc using an S&S Big Bore kit and a host of performance modifications – the machine will become the headline feature from Thursday evening at the ArtRide Exhibition, Skatepark Biarritz, where it will be the focus of a unique artwork by renowned artists and brothers, ‘Pistache’, who will also be designing and printing a selection of unique t-shirts for visitors to commemorate the Wheels & Waves event.

Royal Enfield will host a wide range of activities throughout the event. Existing owners and members of the Royal Enfield Riders Club Europe (RCE) will take part in a dedicated Ride Out on Friday, in collaboration with Experiential Partner Vintage Rides around the beautiful surroundings of the Basque Region. Followed by a social gathering with live music from Titanic Bombe Gas and hospitality on the Custom World Booth. 2025’s event will also see Royal Enfield sponsor the freestyle ‘Tricks for Cash’ skateboard event taking place on Wheels & Waves’ famous Half-Pipe ramp.

Visitor Competition – Win a trip to Motoverse, Goa – Every visitor at Wheels & Waves this year has the opportunity to WIN 2 x Tickets to join Royal Enfield & Vintage Rides in Goa to experience the legendary ‘MOTOVERSE’ Festival 2025, and then embark on an epic two-wheeled adventure through Southern India!

The ‘INTO THE MOTOVERSE’ Tour will run from the 20th – 30th November 2025, starting with exclusive VIP access to Royal Enfield’s annual Festival. Located on Vagator Hilltop overlooking Goa’s golden coastline, MOTOVERSE is a truly unique and ever vibrant celebration of Royal Enfield’s ‘Pure Motorcycling’ culture both on and off the bike!

Bringing enthusiasts together from right around the world – expect a mix of motorcycling events, live music performances, high-energy activities and relaxing beachside ambience. From there, riders will embark on a 680-mile journey that highlights the natural and cultural wonders of Karnataka. Starting in the scenic landscapes of Goa, the tour traverses narrow, hidden roads, skirting the ancient Western Ghats, and the awe-inspiring Badami cave temples.

The route continues to Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its historical significance and stunning rock formations. Riders will then explore the lush jungles and forests of Gabadi and the spectacular Jogg Falls, India’s second-highest waterfall, before tracing the picturesque coastline back to Goa. This 11-day itinerary promises an exhilarating mix of ancient architecture, vibrant natural scenery, and unforgettable riding experiences.

Visit the Royal Enfield booth in the Wheels & Waves Village to find out how to enter the ‘INTO THE MOTOVERSE’ Competition – full T&Cs apply.

Competition will run until 29th June 2025 – With opportunities to enter at European Royal Enfield hosted events including the ABR Festival, UK – with the Winner announced on the 2nd July 2025.