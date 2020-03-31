Ryecroft Glenton Corporate Finance (RGCF) Partner, Carl Swansbury and his family are offering support to vulnerable people and key workers in the North East by making and delivering food packages to those in need during the ‘stay at home’ phase of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Carl, who is Partner and Head of Corporate Finance at the Newcastle-based advisory firm, his wife Wendy and daughter Esme, age 3, have volunteered their time and services to help out those in the region unable to get to supermarkets, including key workers at the front line of the crisis.

They have transformed their kitchen into a packaging area to put the parcels together. Included in each of the packages, along with a selection of fresh and tinned foods, will be a little card designed by Esme to let recipients know they are being thought of in this time of isolation.

The family, who live in Low Willington on the outskirts of Durham, have put a call out through social media for friends and families of vulnerable people and key workers to get in touch if they, a family member or friend can’t go to the supermarket to pick up essentials and they will endeavour to deliver a food package to their door.

Deliveries will be made anywhere in the North East from the borders to Darlington in the south, and the family will follow the strict social distancing guidelines by leaving the packages on the doorstep, ringing the bell and then stepping back to a safe distance.

Carl Swansbury said: “During these unprecedented times, we have decided to support the region by making up, and delivering food packages to anyone in the North East, who is unable to leave the house to go to the supermarket due to self-isolation or the pressures of being a front line worker.

“Whether that is due to having a pre-existing health issue, unable and nervous about travelling or a key worker who is working 24-7 trying to combat this virus, we will aim to deliver a package to your door, safely and within the guidelines recommended by the government. It’s also proving a great way to keep our wonderful daughter, Esme busy and out of mischief.”

To contact Carl Swansbury email carlswansbury@ryecroftglenton.com or visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/carl-swansbury-fca-33b21923/