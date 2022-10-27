Exposure to chemicals used in workplaces can have long and short-term effects on the individuals who work around them. In most workplaces, it is often a part of the job to handle dangerous substances that create severe health implications.
Getting the right procedure and safety practices in place is important when it comes to keeping these substances and chemicals safely managed.
This piece of content walks through Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) regulations that provide a framework for handling and managing chemical substances safely at work.
Common Hazardous Substances
Many workplaces and industries use hazardous substances. The nature of the hazard depends on the type and concentration of the chemical.
Below is a list of some common hazardous materials that could be found in any workplace:
- Acids
- Caustic substances
- Disinfectants
- Cleaning agents
- Petroleum products
- Metals like lead, mercury, or aluminum
Dangers Posed by the Exposure of Hazardous Chemicals
The dangers a chemical substance may pose depends on the type of chemical. These chemical substances when inhaled may result in severe ill health.
The possible health hazards may include:
- Nausea or vomiting
- Skin rashes or irritation
- Asthma or dangerous lung damage
- Skin allergies
- Damage to the lung, kidney, or liver
- Nervous system disorders
Managing exposure to these chemicals is the main aim of COSHH regulations. Being an employer, it is your legal duty to undertake COSHH risk assessments of the workplace to examine and identify any health risks to workers and employees and provide adequate information and COSHH training to staff. These practices help develop strategies to create and maintain a safe area of work for everyone.
Practices to Follow to Avoid the Risk
When it comes to complying with COSHH regulations regarding hazardous chemicals and substances, a thorough approach is needed.
Some of the following practices can be followed to make the process easy and the work area safe:
- Make sure that the chemicals are stored correctly. This means keeping them in a cool and dry place while keeping the storage area clean helps avoid dangers
- Another effective practice to stick to religiously is keeping the chemicals in the original containers. This helps in the identification of the chemicals and prevents the cross-contamination
- Keep the workplace ventilated. It helps prevent the long-term hazards occurring as a result of inhaling such hazardous substances
- Follow correct standard hygiene practices along with the proper use of personal protective equipment to manage and control chemical exposure
Labels & Safety Data Sheets (SDSs) for Hazardous Chemicals
The law requires employers, managers, and responsible persons working with hazardous substances to have proper labels on the chemicals. Along with this, every product should have safety data sheets so that the workers and employers understand the nature of the chemical and handle them safely.
The safety data sheets list the important information regarding the handling of the product:
- Potential health effects
- Precautions for use
- Suggestions for safe storage
- Instructions on emergency first aid
- Information for contact
Key Things to Avoid While Handling & Managing the Chemicals for Safe Use
Below are some mistakes to avoid to ensure the safe handling and management the chemical substances:
1. Do Not Put Chemical Containers on the High Shelves
When chemicals or hazardous substances are placed in higher positions, there is always a risk of them falling from the top. These chemical spills can cause potential risks.
2. Do Not Use Unmarked Containers for Chemicals
To avoid cross-contamination of hazardous substances, it is crucial to keep them in the right container with proper labeling. Workers unintentionally using the wrong chemical can result in severe health implications.
3. Do Not Use the Wrong Containers
As discussed earlier, employers need to be vigilant of the storage of chemical substances in the workplace, putting them in the wrong containers like drinking water bottles may result in high risk.
Other Things to Factor in to Reduce Chemical Exposure
Alongside the things to avoid for safe chemical handling, there are other factors as well that can help create a safe work environment:
1. Written Records & Document
Proper documentation is a legal requirement under the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations. Employers need to maintain a written record of all hazardous substances handled by their workers.
A written document should include:
- Details of the risk assessment
- Records of each employee who work on hazardous substances
- Information on employee’s health
2. Adequate Training
Proper staff training is equally important when it comes to creating and maintaining a safe workplace. Employers need to have proper training sessions arranged for their workers who need to be involved in handling, storing, and working with hazardous chemicals.
The vital training courses they can offer are COSHH risk assessments, welding fume controls, personal protective equipment or PPE training, hazardous dust training, and other relevant courses.
In Summary
Properly handling and managing hazardous chemicals and substances in the workplace is essential to maintain a safe work environment. There are numerous practices that employers can implement in their work to mitigate the risk. However, it requires the mutual effort of everyone to minimize the health hazards.