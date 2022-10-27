Exposure to chemicals used in workplaces can have long and short-term effects on the individuals who work around them. In most workplaces, it is often a part of the job to handle dangerous substances that create severe health implications.

Getting the right procedure and safety practices in place is important when it comes to keeping these substances and chemicals safely managed.

This piece of content walks through Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) regulations that provide a framework for handling and managing chemical substances safely at work.

Common Hazardous Substances

Many workplaces and industries use hazardous substances. The nature of the hazard depends on the type and concentration of the chemical.

Below is a list of some common hazardous materials that could be found in any workplace:

Acids

Caustic substances

Disinfectants

Cleaning agents

Petroleum products

Metals like lead, mercury, or aluminum

Dangers Posed by the Exposure of Hazardous Chemicals

The dangers a chemical substance may pose depends on the type of chemical. These chemical substances when inhaled may result in severe ill health.

The possible health hazards may include:

Nausea or vomiting

Skin rashes or irritation

Asthma or dangerous lung damage

Skin allergies

Damage to the lung, kidney, or liver

Nervous system disorders

Managing exposure to these chemicals is the main aim of COSHH regulations. Being an employer, it is your legal duty to undertake COSHH risk assessments of the workplace to examine and identify any health risks to workers and employees and provide adequate information and COSHH training to staff. These practices help develop strategies to create and maintain a safe area of work for everyone.

Practices to Follow to Avoid the Risk

When it comes to complying with COSHH regulations regarding hazardous chemicals and substances, a thorough approach is needed.

Some of the following practices can be followed to make the process easy and the work area safe:

Make sure that the chemicals are stored correctly. This means keeping them in a cool and dry place while keeping the storage area clean helps avoid dangers

Another effective practice to stick to religiously is keeping the chemicals in the original containers. This helps in the identification of the chemicals and prevents the cross-contamination

Keep the workplace ventilated. It helps prevent the long-term hazards occurring as a result of inhaling such hazardous substances

Follow correct standard hygiene practices along with the proper use of personal protective equipment to manage and control chemical exposure

Labels & Safety Data Sheets (SDSs) for Hazardous Chemicals

The law requires employers, managers, and responsible persons working with hazardous substances to have proper labels on the chemicals. Along with this, every product should have safety data sheets so that the workers and employers understand the nature of the chemical and handle them safely.

The safety data sheets list the important information regarding the handling of the product:

Potential health effects

Precautions for use

Suggestions for safe storage

Instructions on emergency first aid

Information for contact

Key Things to Avoid While Handling & Managing the Chemicals for Safe Use

Below are some mistakes to avoid to ensure the safe handling and management the chemical substances:

1. Do Not Put Chemical Containers on the High Shelves

When chemicals or hazardous substances are placed in higher positions, there is always a risk of them falling from the top. These chemical spills can cause potential risks.

2. Do Not Use Unmarked Containers for Chemicals

To avoid cross-contamination of hazardous substances, it is crucial to keep them in the right container with proper labeling. Workers unintentionally using the wrong chemical can result in severe health implications.

3. Do Not Use the Wrong Containers

As discussed earlier, employers need to be vigilant of the storage of chemical substances in the workplace, putting them in the wrong containers like drinking water bottles may result in high risk.

Other Things to Factor in to Reduce Chemical Exposure

Alongside the things to avoid for safe chemical handling, there are other factors as well that can help create a safe work environment:

1. Written Records & Document

Proper documentation is a legal requirement under the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations. Employers need to maintain a written record of all hazardous substances handled by their workers.

A written document should include:

Details of the risk assessment

Records of each employee who work on hazardous substances

Information on employee’s health

2. Adequate Training

Proper staff training is equally important when it comes to creating and maintaining a safe workplace. Employers need to have proper training sessions arranged for their workers who need to be involved in handling, storing, and working with hazardous chemicals.

The vital training courses they can offer are COSHH risk assessments, welding fume controls, personal protective equipment or PPE training, hazardous dust training, and other relevant courses.

In Summary

Properly handling and managing hazardous chemicals and substances in the workplace is essential to maintain a safe work environment. There are numerous practices that employers can implement in their work to mitigate the risk. However, it requires the mutual effort of everyone to minimize the health hazards.