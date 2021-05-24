Root canal treatment is an effective treatment to put an end to problems like toothache, stiffness, and inflammation of the soft core. In the root canal procedure, the infected pulp is removed completely from the teeth to reduce the pain and discomfort. The treatment is one of the best alternatives to tooth extraction to cure dental infections.

Patients need to take many precautions to avoid injury and take care of their teeth after root canal treatment as it has a direct effect on the root anatomy of the teeth. This post shares all the precautions you need to take to avoid injury after root canal treatment.

A tooth crown is important.

Although it is not necessary to attach a dental crown to the teeth, its functionality must be restored. In addition, according to some endodontists, delayed restoration of the crown can lead to tooth fractures. However, this depends on the location of the affected teeth. Back teeth also require more crowns than front teeth and incisors.

A dental crown can increase the chances of your teeth surviving after a root canal procedure as it helps restore a weakened tooth and increase its durability. In addition, it protects against tooth sensitivity, prevents infections, and gives the teeth a natural look.

Take the recommended diet.

During the recovery period, it is important to follow your dentist’s instructions. That includes what you eat. Not all foods are suitable for you as some can do more harm than good. To promote good healing, a light diet is recommended. Some soft foods recommended by the American Dental Association include oats, hot vegetable soup, scrambled eggs, banana puree, and pulp fruits.

Also, avoid sticky and hard foods as these can put a strain on your temporary crown. Avoid consuming too hot or too cold foods. Remember to eat everything until the anesthetic wears off to avoid damaging the gums and tongue.

Use Cold Packs for Pain relief.

Contrary to what many people believe, heat is not the ideal option for root canal treatment. The heat tends to draw water out of the infection, causing swelling. Cold therapy is recommended for toothache, as it not only prevents swelling but also relieves discomfort. You can apply a cold compress on the face, but not directly on the skin, to avoid bruising. If you have a severe toothache, you can use ice water. Keep ice water in your mouth for a few minutes to relieve the discomfort.

Avoid anything that causes reinfection.

While root canal treatment can save your infected tooth, keep in mind that reinfection is possible. Certain factors can increase the risk of reinfection, such as delayed crown fixation. Once the root canal has been made in the back teeth, you will need a dental crown to protect the teeth. If you have multiple root canals, some can go untreated and cause pulp infection.

If reinfection occurs, it means that the tooth is lost. We can do other processes to fix these issues.

Take the prescribed pain relievers and antibiotics

Infections are a common complication of root canals, and taking antibiotics can help prevent them. If your immunity is compromised, the dentist may prescribe antibiotics before the procedure. Pain relievers relieve discomfort but use them as directed by the dentist.

Final Words

These were some safety tips that you can follow to avoid pain and injury after a root canal treatment. The most important factor is hygiene, and you can clean your teeth using the recommended process. Also, the foods you eat have a significant effect on the post root canal treatment care. You should take soft foods only but avoid eating them with the tooth that received treatment. Taking the prescribed medications will help you recover quickly and avoid injury after the root canal treatment so that you recover as soon as possible.