Sage Gateshead opens applications for its Young Musicians Programme 2021/22 today

Young Musicians Programme, Sage Gateshead’s acclaimed programme of tuition for aspiring musicians, has opened applications for 2021/22. From children beginning to explore music to young people who want to become professional artists, Young Musicians Programme help fulfil musical potential.

There are many benefits to joining Young Musicians Programme where young people can meet new friends, improve skills, confidence and self-esteem. Students have gone on to access a wide range of careers and apprenticeships alongside higher education and the UK’s top conservatoires.

The programme is open to all children and young people who are passionate about music and want to learn.

Sage Gateshead wants to encourage applicants from the widest possible range of backgrounds, making sure that everyone has the chance to join the Young Musicians Programme. Access to music study is supported and the team has specialist skills in working with children and young people experiencing challenging circumstances. Sage Gateshead wants to make sure that there are no barriers to taking part and financial support is available through grants and bursaries.

In 2020/21, families involved with the programme received over £230,000 of bursaries and many students don’t pay any fees at all.

“The bursaries have been invaluable to enable my children to access the best music training and realise their potential as young musicians.” Louise, Parent of Young Musicians Programme student.

“It’s a place where anybody can come, and you can feel part of something.” Yohan James, Centre for Advanced Training student

For children and young people aged 4 -14, there is a mix of musicianship classes, foundation instrument lessons in strings, wind, brass and singing alongside choirs and ensembles – no audition is required. Young people aged 10 -16 can join one of the training ensembles to explore musical interests in a relaxed and enjoyable weekly class.

Young people with the passion and potential to take it further can audition for the Centre for Advanced Training which is for 8-19 year olds. It involves one-to-one lessons, ensemble training, music theory and history classes alongside a wide variety of performance opportunities. Young people aged 13-19 can also audition for one of the four youth ensembles where they can hone playing and singing skills. Support from the Department for Education’s national Music and Dance Scheme means that young people can benefit from world-class music training whatever their personal circumstances.

Those interested in finding out more can attend the online open day on Saturday 13th March 11am-12.30pm when there will be a presentation about the programme, introductions to Young Musicians Programme staff and Tutors, a chance to ask questions alongside a video tour of Sage Gateshead and the Music Education Centre.

More information and the application form are at www.sagegateshead.com/ymp