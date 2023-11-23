‘SAIL’ IN TO WEDDED BLISS WITH NEW VENUE AT HARDWICK HALL HOTEL…

COUPLES wanting to say “I do” against a magnificent backdrop can do just that, thanks to a new wedding space at Hardwick Hall Hotel.

The historic country house hotel, surrounded by Hardwick Country Park, has invested in a Lakeside Marquee, which is the perfect location for summer weddings.

And, as the glass fronted, sailcloth structure is only available from May until August for special celebrations, demand is already high from bridal couples looking for a venue with wow factor.

Surrounded by breath-taking views of the lake and grounds, the marquee can hold up to 170 guests and lends itself to everything from formal wedding breakfasts to buffets.

A private garden enables guests to mingle outside or enjoy an informal summer barbecue, while fire pits and fairy lights mean they can stay outside in warmth and comfort long after the sun sets over the lake.

For star Hardwick Hall Hotel – part of Ramside Estates – is renowned for its wedding facilities which can accommodate up to 400 guests for large scale functions, with smaller spaces and suites for more intimate affairs.

The hotel’s Floral Chapel, with its flower-filled, French-inspired décor, exposed wooden beams and exquisite crystal chandelier, is a charming setting for up to 80 day and 120 evening guests.

A split-level venue it also benefits from its with its own private bar and outside courtyard, while the hotel’s Boyne Suite – the original dining room of the 1435 Manor house – offers a traditional, yet stylish, setting for smaller ceremonies and celebrations for up to 40 guests.

At the heart of the hotel, The Coleman Suite offers the greatest versatility and capacity – holding up to 400 guests – and is possibly the grandest celebration venue in the North East.

With two reception areas lit by six crystal chandeliers, comprised of tens of thousands of Austrian Strauss Crystals, it can be hired in its entirety or split into three suites with dividing walls.

Coleman Suites 1 and 3 come with their own bars keeping both suites independent and private, while Coleman Suite 2 is an alternative civil ceremony setting, renowned for a long aisle for a dramatic bridal entrance.

The 53-bedroom hotel also invites bridal couples to spend their wedding night in its Celebration Suite; a deluxe master bedroom with an ornate en-suite bathroom, two additional bedrooms sharing a bathroom, lounge and rooftop terrace garden with hot tub.

For more information about weddings at Hardwick Hall Hotel visit https://hardwickhallhotelweddings.co.uk/