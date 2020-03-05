New flagship trim accentuates Arteon’s style, equipment and power

Limited-edition 370-unit model on sale now, from £36,850 RRP OTR

Four powerful engines are offered: two petrol and two diesel units

Milton Keynes – Volkswagen has today commenced sales of its latest generously-appointed, limited model: the Arteon R-Line Edition. The comprehensively-equipped, high-powered Arteon R-Line Edition starts from £36,850 RRP OTR.

The Arteon R-Line Edition builds upon the equipment arsenal of the already comprehensively-specified Arteon R-Line, adding convenience features including keyless entry and helpful top-down camera system Area View, and driver assistance systems such as Side Assist Plus with rear traffic alert and Park Assist for added ease of use and safety.

Driver-focused extras also feature, including Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adding adaptive dampers with selectable and customisable driving modes. The model is instantly identifiable by its attractive, 20-inch ‘Rosario Black’ alloy wheels and is exclusively available in Moonstone Grey, with contrasting black roof and door mirror housings.

This considerable additional equipment package would cost £4,755 if specified individually to an Arteon R-Line. However each R-Line Edition variant is priced at only £845 above the equivalent R-Line. This means that the Arteon R-Line Edition offers a value boost of £3,930, while maintaining the Arteon’s premium status and ambience.

All of these features add to an already very long equipment list offered by the Arteon R-Line, which includes Volkswagen’s acclaimed customisable Active Info Display, a 9.2-inch Discover Navigation Pro infotainment system, the R-Line styling pack, and a Nappa leather interior. On the outside, the Arteon R-Line benefits from attractively designed and versatile dual LED headlights, which have a self-levelling function, dynamic light assist – a system to adapt the main beam to avoid dazzling other road users while maintaining the optimum illumination – and predictive cornering lights, as well as a poor weather mode, which ensures optimum visibility in situations where visibility may be impaired by environmental conditions.

The special-edition, exclusive model is limited to just 1,000 units globally, with 370 of these heading to the UK. Deliveries to first UK customers are expected to take place in early March. The Arteon R-Line Edition follows on from the similarly exclusive and well-appointed Passat Estate R-Line Edition, launched with the enhanced Passat in February 2019.

Lisa Hartley, Arteon Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Arteon R-Line Edition adds even more intelligence, power and exclusivity on top of that already offered in the Arteon, while also further enhancing the car’s striking design and innate quality.

“The Arteon’s premium appeal is undeniable, even in its standard SE, Elegance and R-Line specifications, but the R-Line Edition takes this to another level, with sophisticated and powerful engines, a host of comfort and convenience features, a full suite of driver assistance systems, and an assertive yet luxurious look.”

Arteon R-Line Edition Engine Fuel economy

(MPG, WLTP combined) CO 2 (g/km, WLTP) Price (RRP OTR1) 2.0 TSI 190 PS 35.8 178 £36,850 2.0 TSI 272 PS 4MOTION 33.6 190 £42,120 2.0 TDI 190 PS 47.9 155 £39,540 2.0 TDI 190 PS 4MOTION 44.1 168 £41,070 2.0 BiTDI 240 PS 4MOTION 37.7 197 £43,360