Generous equipment levels as standard for all new SE Drive models

Amundsen infotainment systems and front and rear parking sensors as standard

Unique SE Drive interior trim on all models

Savings of up to £490 against standard option prices – increasing customer value

Milton Keynes, 26 February 2020: ŠKODA is adding a new feature-packed SE Drive trim level to its award-winning Fabia, Karoq and Kodiaq ranges. Designed to showcase ŠKODA’s broad range of advanced technologies and design features, the new SE Drive models further enhance the brand’s reputation for delivering unbeatable value for money.

FABIA

Kicking off the new range of SE Drive models is the Fabia. Its specification is based on the already well-equipped SE model, but adds 16-inch Aronia alloy wheels, unique fabric upholstery and dashboard decor. Customers also benefit from an Amundsen satellite navigation system with Infotainment Online for one year and front and rear parking sensors as standard. Also included as standard are a surround sound package with six speakers, smartlink+ for connectivity with mobile devices, air conditioning and a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

SE Drive can be specified on both Fabia hatch and estate models, and is available with three engine options. Power outputs range from 60PS to 110PS (60PS hatch only); prices range from £14,865 (OTR) for the 1.0 TSI 60PS model to £18,290 (OTR) for the 1.0 TSI 110PS variant.

KAROQ

Customers looking for the added practicality of ŠKODA’s Karoq SUV also benefit from the introduction of the new SE Drive trim level. Standard equipment includes 17-inch Aero alloy wheels, unique SE Drive upholstery and LED ambient lighting. Amundsen satellite navigation with Infotainment Online for one year, colour trip computer, front and rear parking sensors and a rear view camera are also included. This extra kit would normally cost SE buyers an additional £1,345 in options but the SE Drive costs just £855, offering customers a £365 saving by choosing the new model.

The Karoq SE Drive is available with two petrol engines with outputs of 115PS and 150PS, and two diesels that generate 115PS and 150PS. The 2.0 TSI 150PS petrol and the 1.6 TDI 115PS diesel can both be specified with a seven-speed DSG transmission. Prices for the new Karoq SE Drive range from £23,385 for the 1.0 TSI 115PS model to £26,700 for the 2.0 TDI 115PS DSG.

KODIAQ

Topping the new SE Drive range is the Kodiaq SE Drive. Available with two engine options, a 1.5 TSI 150PS petrol (manual or DSG) and a 2.0 TDI 150PS diesel (DSG only), the Kodiaq SE Drive comes loaded with standard equipment. The specification list includes an Amundsen satellite navigation system with Infotainment Online for a year, a colour trip computer, rear view camera, rear LED tail lights and front and rear parking sensors.

Customers also get 19-inch Aero alloy wheels, unique SE Drive fabric upholstery, Mythos glossy black decor and LED ambient lighting.

Combined, this extra kit would normally cost SE buyers an additional £1,850 in options. However, with the SE Drive costing just £1,485 more than the standard SE, customers save £365 by choosing the new model. Prices for the Kodiaq SE Drive range from £28,610 for the 1.5 TSI 150PS manual version up to £31,915 for the 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG variant.

All SE Drive models are available to order now, with the first deliveries anticipated mid-March.